Rescue Operation In Kryvyi Rih Completed: One Killed, 54 Injured

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In Kryvyi Rih, the search and rescue works were completed. As of 01:30 p.m., a total of 55 casualties were reported: one killed and 54 injured. Nine police officers are among those injured,” Klymenko wrote.

In his words, additional police teams came from the neighboring regions for reinforcement purposes.

Emergency tents were set up close to the scene to provide psychological assistance. Mobile points are receiving aid requests from those affected by the enemy attack.

A reminder that Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak stated earlier that 14 administrative buildings were damaged, as well as seventeen apartment blocks, four detached houses, and over 40 cars in Russia's recent missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Photo: Ukrainian State Emergency Service, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Serhii Lysak (Telegram), Ivan Vyhivskyi (Facebook)

Video: Ukrainian State Emergency Service, Telegram