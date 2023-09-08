Emergency Ministers From Turkic States Visit Heydar Aliyev's Grave And Martyrs' Alley (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Ministers for
emergency situations of the Turkic states have visited the grave of
the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and
the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations
of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
Participants of the second meeting of the ministers for
emergency management of member and observer countries of the
Organization of Turkic States, organized by the Ministry of
Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan in Baku, visited the Alley of
Honor on September 8.
The guests paid tribute to the memory of the national leader of
the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern
independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath and
bouquets of flowers at his grave.
The event participants also paid tribute to the memory of the
outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, and laid
flowers on her grave.
Then they visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid flowers at the
graves of the Motherland sons who gave their lives for the
independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and laid a
wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
The second meeting of Emergency Situations Ministers of the
Turkic States Organization's member and observer countries was held
in Baku on September 7.
