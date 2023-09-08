Azerbaijan Suppresses Provocation Of Armenians To Dig Trenches In Aghdam Direction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Armenian illegal
armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian
peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, made an attempt
to dig new trenches in front of the Azerbaijani Army positions in
Aghdam direction around 14:00 (GMT+4) on September 8, Trend reports via the
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
"The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the
urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units," the ministry
said.
