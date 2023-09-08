Friday, 08 September 2023 04:01 GMT

Azerbaijan Suppresses Provocation Of Armenians To Dig Trenches In Aghdam Direction


9/8/2023 8:06:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Armenian illegal armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, made an attempt to dig new trenches in front of the Azerbaijani Army positions in Aghdam direction around 14:00 (GMT+4) on September 8, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units," the ministry said.

