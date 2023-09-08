Azerbaijan Dismisses Deputy Head Of Executive Power In Nakhchivan's Sadarak District

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The Deputy Chief
of the Executive Power (EP) of Sadarak district in Azerbaijan's
Nakhchivan AutonomRepublic Ali Zeynalzade has been dismissed
following the relevant decree, Trend reports.
Previously, Nakhchivan AutonomRepublic has also seen
dismissal of Deputy Chief of Kangarli district's EP Sariya
Gurbanova, Deputy Chief of Shahbuz district's EP Tural Guliyev and
Deputy Chief of Nakhchivan city's EP Tahmina Mustafayeva.
The decree on dismissal of Mustafayeva was signed by the head of
Nakhchivan city EP Mirsanani Seyidov.
