Friday, 08 September 2023 04:01 GMT

Azerbaijan Dismisses Deputy Head Of Executive Power In Nakhchivan's Sadarak District


9/8/2023 8:06:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The Deputy Chief of the Executive Power (EP) of Sadarak district in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan AutonomRepublic Ali Zeynalzade has been dismissed following the relevant decree, Trend reports.

Previously, Nakhchivan AutonomRepublic has also seen dismissal of Deputy Chief of Kangarli district's EP Sariya Gurbanova, Deputy Chief of Shahbuz district's EP Tural Guliyev and Deputy Chief of Nakhchivan city's EP Tahmina Mustafayeva.

The decree on dismissal of Mustafayeva was signed by the head of Nakhchivan city EP Mirsanani Seyidov.

MENAFN08092023000187011040ID1107033363

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search