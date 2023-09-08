Azerbaijan Dismisses Deputy Head Of Executive Power In Nakhchivan's Sadarak District

Previously, Nakhchivan AutonomRepublic has also seen dismissal of Deputy Chief of Kangarli district's EP Sariya Gurbanova, Deputy Chief of Shahbuz district's EP Tural Guliyev and Deputy Chief of Nakhchivan city's EP Tahmina Mustafayeva.

The decree on dismissal of Mustafayeva was signed by the head of Nakhchivan city EP Mirsanani Seyidov.