Megh Mandal Sansthan Celebrates Raja Ravi Varma Chitrakar Samman Samaroh - Chitranjali 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 08, 2023: Megh Mandal Sansthan organised the 6th edition of Chitranjali 2023, their intellectual property (IP) Chitranjali dedicated to celebrating the remarkable contributions of Raja Ravi Varma, the first modern Indian artist, in the realm of art and culture. His Excellency Shri Arif Mohammad Khan (Governor of Kerala) graced Chitranjali 2023 as Chief Guest held on 5th September at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.
Chitranjali, which is a unique platform to pay homage to one of the most accomplished painters and artists in Indian history, also honours contemporary artists from diverse backgrounds. This year, 15 artists from India were felicitated by Megh Mandal Sansthan for their significant contributions to the art and culture in the presence of 600 pattendees at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre.
Reminiscing the unforgettable contribution of Raja Ravi Varma to India's artistic treasure, Shri Arif Mohammad Khan Governor of Kerala commented, "India, the birthplace of innumerable art forms and home to pristinely rich culture, gifted many celebrated artists to the world and Raja Ravi Varma, who stunned the West with his sketches and strokes, comes on the top echelon of this cadre of artists. Recounting his marvellwork at Chitranjali 2023 is a commendable initiative by Megh Mandal Sansthan. The Sansthan aptly followed the vision and exemplary leadership of Vimlesh Brijwall and got tremendsuccess by converting her vision into reality ."
Also, he gives eminence thanks to Honorable Shri G. C. Murmu (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) for his support and efforts in this successful art and cultural event.
In an environment infused with the vibrant colours of human creativity and imagination, Ms Vimlesh Brijwall, Secretary, Megh Mandal Sansthan, captivated the audience with her words of reverence towards the immortal work of Raja Ravi Varma. She said, "Raja Ravi Varma's artistic work will always be cherished as a legacy for painters who flourish on original concepts, uncanny methodologies, and evocative masterpieces. He was a great Indian emissary in the field of art whose paintings shed light on the varidimensions of cultural as well as spiritual evolution in both lucid and surreal manner. His portraits are full of poetic imaginations and translate so many sublime emotions that cannot be overlooked by conscieyes."
"For the successful accomplishment of Chitranjali 2023, I owe my heartfelt gratitude to Honourable Shri G. C. Murmu (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) whose invaluable support guidedto organise all the things in a planned way. Though he couldn't jointoday due to some prior commitments, his presence is very much noticeable here with his wishes & blessings," added Ms Vimlesh Brijwall.
Amidst this cultural fest, a distinguished panel of artists, art critics, and cultural experts has also participated in enlightening discussions and presentations on the significance of art in a civilized society.
Mr Rama Varma, who enjoys the lineage of Great Raja Ravi Varma, went a bit emotional while throwing light on the sagacijourney of the 19th-century icon. He asserted, "It is true that Raja Ravi Varma is an inspiration to many accomplished artists, but we have to make the current and future generations aware of his maverick vision that helped Indian artists receive due recognition across the globe. I am grateful to Shri Arif Mohammad Khan Governor of Kerala , Vimlesh Brijwall, Megh Mandal Sansthan and Shri G. C. Murmu for remembering Raja Ravi Varma and his celebrated work."
Megh Mandal Sansthan is an NGO based in Rajasthan led by Ms. Vimlesh Brijwall. The Sansthan has been committed towards preserving Indian art, culture and traditions. Also the noble cause of the betterment of society and promoting the concept of sustainable development in varisectors. It has been working towards bringing positive changes in the lives of underprivileged children, their families and communities.
Later on, renowned Kathak dancer, Sonali Sharma, mesmerized everyone with the dance drama, Ek Chitrakaar.
Name of the awardees - Dilip Tamuly, Harsh Vardhan Sharma, Shyam Sharma, Kalyan prasad Joshi, Kanaiyalal Fakirchand Patel (Kanu Patel), Manisha Jha, M. Akram Khan, Krishnapriya, Aradhana Tandon, Anuradha Thakur, Nawal Kishore, Seema Bhalla, Sangeeta Singh, Prashant K. Sarkar, Vigyan Vrat.
