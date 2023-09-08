President Ramaphosa Arrives In New Delhi To Attend The G20 Leaders' Summit

President Cyril Ramaphhas today, 08 September 2023, arrived in New Delhi, Republic of India to participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit scheduled for 09 - 10 September 2023.

The New Delhi G20 Summit is hosted under the theme“One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

The President will tomorrow, 09 September 2023, participate in the G20 Working Sessions themed“One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

On Sunday, 10 September 2023, President Ramaphwill also join Heads of State and Government at the Wreath Laying Ceremony taking place at the Rajghat Memorial.

The President will also on the margins of the G20 have bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Government to strengthen South Africa's diplomatic, economic and cultural ties.

The New Delhi Summit will foon the key pillars of the Indian G20 Presidency, namely;



- Accelerated, Inclusive Sustainable and Resilient Growth;



-

Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs);



-

Mainstreaming Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE);



-

Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century;



-

Technological Transformation and Public Infrastructure;



-

Building Digital Public Infrastructure;



-

Safeguarding International Peace and Harmony;



-

Creating a More Inclusive World, Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and;



-

Creating a More Inclusive World.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

India holds the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.

The G20 Summit is held annually, under the leadership of a rotating Presidency.

The G20 has since expanded its agenda to include trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.



South Africa is a member of the G20 and its participation seeks to provide a strategic foresight in establishing an economic and international policy platform that will drive and negotiate the best possible outcomes for the country, Africa and the developing world.

South Africa will assume the G20 Presidency in 2025.



President Ramaphis supported by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor.