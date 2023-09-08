This Week In Policy & Public Interest News: 11 Stories You Need To See

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The Conference Board Employment Trends IndexTM (ETI) Decreased in August

"The ETI ticked down in August and has been on an overall declining trend since March 2022," said Selcuk Eren, Senior Economist at The Conference Board. "Nevertheless, the Index remains elevated, so job gains may continue over the coming months, but the rate of growth is likely to slow and eventually switch to job losses."

PG&E Kicks-Off National Preparedness Month with Important Reminders Focused on Wildfire Safety

Recent emergencies, including the wildfires in Hawaii and Canada, the magnitude 5.1 earthquake in Ojai in Ventura County, and Hurricane Hilary, which prompted the first-ever tropical storm watch in Southern California, remindthat being prepared is critical to keeping safe.

More than 80% of home shoppers consider climate risks when looking for a new home

"While all generations juggle trade-offs like budget, floor plans and commute times, younger home shoppers are more likely to face another consideration: They want to know if their home will be safe from rising waters, extreme temperatures and wildfires," said Zillow senior population scientist Manny Garcia.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Launch into Their Second Century as They Open Their 101st Annual Call for Submissions

The Alliance for Young Artists & Writers invites creative teens nationwide to submit original works to categories including mixed media, journalism, editorial cartoon, poetry, and more.

Civil Discourse Curriculum Seeks to Promote a More Perfect Union

The Civil Discourse: An American Legacy Toolkit is a free online curriculum for college classrooms and adult learners that assists educators and their students in developing civil discourse skills using primary sources and current events.

MetroPlusHealth Teams up With Community Groups to Gift 30,000 Backpacks to NYC Students

In partnership with several other community organizations and elected officials, this effort aims to support families as they prepare for the school year ahead, reaching neighborhoods across all five NYC boroughs and ensuring students have the tools they need to start or continue their academic journey.

AARP Pennsylvania Shares Tips to Avoid Scams After Natural Disasters

In conjunction with contractor-related scams, natural disasters usher in a surge of fraudulent charities soliciting donations for relief endeavors. These deceitful organizations often mirror the names or websites of reputable aid groups to deceive potential donors.

Dress for Success® Worldwide launches its prestigipower lunch, Women Who Inspire, with guest of honor, Gayle King

Bringing together corporate executives, innovative thought leaders, media, social influencers, and the women Dress for Success serves, this event aims to create practical and sustainable solutions to advance economic opportunities for women.

The Rockefeller Foundation Spotlights Africa-Led Climate Solutions at the Africa Climate Summit 2023

As a philanthropic partner of the Summit, which is led by the Republic of Kenya and African Union Commission (AUC), The Rockefeller Foundation team members and partners will foon helping unlock much-needed climate finance and investment in clean energy, climate-smart food security, and public health solutions in Africa and the world.

Kellogg Creates First Research Institute Applying Complexity Sciences to Unlock New Understandings of Societal, Market and Business Issues

The Ryan Institute will gather leaders from academia and industry in diverse fields, along with PhD students and postdoctoral fellows to collectively study the future of quantitative sciences, complex systems and the complex issues affecting businesses and society. QB United Nonprofit Debuts to Support Charitable Initiatives; Launches Global Suicide Prevention Awareness Campaign as its First with 57 NFL Quarterback Greats

A 501 (c)(3) organization, QB United's mission is to bring past and current NFL quarterbacks together as one united voice, which will amplify each quarterback's individual charitable efforts, while maximizing impact and ultimately saving lives.

SOURCE PR Newswire