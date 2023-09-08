Glatfelter & Ekman Initiate Partnership To Sell Abaca Pulp Globally

Glatfelter has increased its market capacity of Abaca pulp and is partnering with Ekman's global sales organization to reach new and innovative markets for this fiber.

Abaca is a unique, durable, strong fiber with a variety of applications, including filtration (tea, coffee), currency paper, textile, rope & twine, and several other applications where strength, porosity, and natural fibers are required.

“We are excited about this new relationship with Ekman,” said Thomas Fahnemann, President & CEO of Glatfelter.“As we continue to grow our position as a producer of Abaca for the market, we have a natural fit with Ekman, whose logistical platform and expertise in specialty pulp will helpboth win in this growing market.”

“Glatfelter is going to be a great global partner,” said Lewis Fix, VP of Pulp at Ekman.“They have high quality production, technical expertise, and a passion for creating fibers sustainably that people use every day. Aligning that supply with Ekman's market access will create value forand, most importantly, our customers.”

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements included in this press release that pertain to future financial and business matters are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company uses words such as“anticipates”,“believes”,“expects”,“future”,“intends”,“plans”,“targets”, and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to numerrisks, uncertainties and other unpredictable or uncontrollable factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, the forward-looking matters discussed in this press release may not occur and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. More information about these factors is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website at .

About Glatfelter

About Ekman

Ekman is a global sales and marketing organization strategically aligning buyers and sellers of forest products around the world. Ekman makes international trade easy and profitable for partners in more than 100 countries.

With global presence and local excellence, Ekman adds value throughout the business process by offering competitive purchasing, strong financial solutions, and efficient logistics. Ekman has more than 300 employees in 40 offices worldwide and handles nearly 4 million tons of forest products every year.