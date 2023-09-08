Small Robotic Arm Market Is Reach A Valuation Us$ 31,113.8 Million By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The market for tiny robotic arms is anticipated to reach more than US$ 13,264.0 million by the end of 2023, expanding at an amazing CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2033.
A robotic arm is an electromechanical actuator that manipulates materials. Robotic arms are frequently used for welding and handling assembly. They are extensively used in the manufacturing and metalworking industries, as well as in the automation of labs.
Small robotic arms are a particular kind of robotic arm that can be created with small payloads in mind. It serves the same purpose as robotic arms, but only for tiny payloads. Small robotic arms can be divided into three categories: pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric.
In 2023 and likely into the foreseeable future, the East Asia region is anticipated to dominate the global market. Increased investment by industrial participants in developing nations like China, Japan, and India can be used to amplify and explain this expansion.
Key Companies Profiled in Small Robotic Arms Market Report
Mecademic Robotics ABB FANUC America Corporation KUKA AG Yaskawa America, Inc. Epson America, Inc. Nanjing Estun Automation Co., Ltd.
Key Takeaways from Study
Global small robotic arms market is poised to reach the valuation of US$ 31,113.8 Million by the end of 2033. The global small robotic arms market witnessed a healthy CAGR of 6.8% during 2018 to 2022. By end use industry segment, oil and gas is likely to account for 14.2% of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of US$ 1,883.5Million in 2023. North America region is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, as it will be valued at US$ 2,414.0 Million by 2023 end. Under payload segment, 4-8 kg small robotic arms is estimated to account for approximately a 32.3% share of aftermarket sub-segment in 2023.
Market Development
Small robotic arms are more in demand for a wide range of applications because to a strong electronics manufacturing base and quick industrialisation. Moreover, during the forecast period, the regional market is anticipated to increase due to the rising implementation of automation technologies across numersectors.
As a result, the leading players should concentrate on switching to more sophisticated items and releasing them on the market at a competitive price. In order to gain a foothold in the industry, they need also use varimarketing methods like alliances, mergers, etc.
Segmentation of Small Robotic Arm Industry Research
By Payload :
Up to 4 kg 4-8 kg 8-12 kg above 12 kg By Axes :
4 Axis and less 5 Axis 6 Axis and Above By Type :
Electric Pneumatic Hydraulic By End-Use Industry :
Aerospace and Defense Automotive Chemicals & Materials Electrical & Electronics Food and Beverage Healthcare Mining & Oil & Gas Retail & e-Commerce Logistics & Warehousing Packaging Others By Region :
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa
