Small Robotic Arm Market Is Reach A Valuation Us$ 31,113.8 Million By 2033 X Herald

A robotic arm is an electromechanical actuator that manipulates materials. Robotic arms are frequently used for welding and handling assembly. They are extensively used in the manufacturing and metalworking industries, as well as in the automation of labs.

Small robotic arms are a particular kind of robotic arm that can be created with small payloads in mind. It serves the same purpose as robotic arms, but only for tiny payloads. Small robotic arms can be divided into three categories: pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric.

In 2023 and likely into the foreseeable future, the East Asia region is anticipated to dominate the global market. Increased investment by industrial participants in developing nations like China, Japan, and India can be used to amplify and explain this expansion.

Mecademic Robotics

ABB

FANUC America Corporation

KUKA AG

Yaskawa America, Inc.

Epson America, Inc. Nanjing Estun Automation Co., Ltd.

Global small robotic arms market is poised to reach the valuation of US$ 31,113.8 Million by the end of 2033.

The global small robotic arms market witnessed a healthy CAGR of 6.8% during 2018 to 2022.

By end use industry segment, oil and gas is likely to account for 14.2% of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of US$ 1,883.5Million in 2023.

North America region is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, as it will be valued at US$ 2,414.0 Million by 2023 end. Under payload segment, 4-8 kg small robotic arms is estimated to account for approximately a 32.3% share of aftermarket sub-segment in 2023.

Market Development

Small robotic arms are more in demand for a wide range of applications because to a strong electronics manufacturing base and quick industrialisation. Moreover, during the forecast period, the regional market is anticipated to increase due to the rising implementation of automation technologies across numersectors.

As a result, the leading players should concentrate on switching to more sophisticated items and releasing them on the market at a competitive price. In order to gain a foothold in the industry, they need also use varimarketing methods like alliances, mergers, etc.

By Payload :



Up to 4 kg



4-8 kg



8-12 kg

above 12 kg

By Axes :



4 Axis and less



5 Axis

6 Axis and Above

By Type :



Electric



Pneumatic

Hydraulic

By End-Use Industry :



Aerospace and Defense



Automotive



Chemicals & Materials



Electrical & Electronics



Food and Beverage



Healthcare



Mining & Oil & Gas



Retail & e-Commerce



Logistics & Warehousing



Packaging

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa

