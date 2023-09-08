Lincoln Electric Named One Of The World's Most Trustworthy Companies Of 2023 By Newsweek

“We are proud to be recognized among the World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek reflecting our strong compliance program and a culture of ethics and integrity,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln Electric's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our organization lives by The Golden Rule and operates to a higher standard to ensure that all of our stakeholders are treated respectfully and can trust that we will meet our commitments and make ethical business decisions each and every day.”

Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies of 2023 represent the most trustworthy companies across 23 industries in 21 countries. The results are based on an independent survey of approximately 70,000 participants who rated companies across three pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. All stock-listed companies with revenue over 500 million USD were considered in the study and a total of 269,000 evaluations were analyzed.

Lincoln Electric was also recognized by Newsweek as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America in 2023.

