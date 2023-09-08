Friday, 08 September 2023 03:56 GMT

Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - Rikb 25 0612 - Rikb 28 1115


Series RIKB 25 0612 RIKB 28 1115
Settlement Date 09/13/2023 09/13/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,417 1,707
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.040 / 9.220 88.980 / 7.650
Total Number of Bids Received 18 11
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,117 2,037
Total Number of Successful Bids 14 7
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 14 7
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.040 / 9.220 88.980 / 7.650
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 98.165 / 9.140 89.015 / 7.640
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.040 / 9.220 88.980 / 7.650
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 98.093 / 9.190 88.980 / 7.650
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 98.165 / 9.140 89.015 / 7.640
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 97.816 / 9.370 88.450 / 7.790
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.027 / 9.230 88.949 / 7.660
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.50 1.19














