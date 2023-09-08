(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or“the Company”)
8 September 2023
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) announces that, at its EGM held on Friday, 8 September 2023, the resolution proposed was duly passed on a poll.
The resolution, authorising market purchases and overseas market purchases pursuant to the Tender Offer, was passed as a Special Resolution. Its full text was set out in the Notice of EGM included in the circular published by the Company and sent to Shareholders on 16 August 2023 and available on the Company website at
The result of the voting on the resolution is as follows:
Resolution - To authorise market purchases and overseas market purchases pursuant to the Tender Offer
| Votes For
| %
| Votes Against
| %
| Total Votes Cast
| % of Issued Share Capital Voted
| Votes Withheld
| 67,651,184
| 99.97
| 22,549
| 0.03
| 67,673,733
| 71.36
| 12,693
The“Vote Withheld” option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a“Vote Withheld” is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes“For” and“Against” a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.1.60 of Euronext Dublin and Listing Rule 9.6.2 of the Financial Conduct Authority, copies of all resolutions will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at
MENAFN08092023004107003653ID1107033243
