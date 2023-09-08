8 September 2023

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) announces that, at its EGM held on Friday, 8 September 2023, the resolution proposed was duly passed on a poll.

The resolution, authorising market purchases and overseas market purchases pursuant to the Tender Offer, was passed as a Special Resolution. Its full text was set out in the Notice of EGM included in the circular published by the Company and sent to Shareholders on 16 August 2023 and available on the Company website at

The result of the voting on the resolution is as follows:

Resolution - To authorise market purchases and overseas market purchases pursuant to the Tender Offer