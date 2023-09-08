E&I Cooperative Services Appoints Sheila Kloefkorn As Senior Vp Of Marketing

E&I Cooperative Services

JERICHO, NY, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- E&I Cooperative Services (E&I), the only member-owned, non-profit procurement cooperative focused exclusively on serving the unique needs of Higher Education and K-12 institutions, announced today that it has appointed Sheila Kloefkorn as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

E&I's mission is to provide Higher Education and K-12 member institutions with the most competitively priced, and easy-to-use contracts to support their missions. In addition, E&I helps them adopt advanced purchasing solutions, and streamline procurement processes and resources, so they can save money, time, and stress.

E&I is proud to welcome Sheila Kloefkorn as its new Senior Vice President of Marketing. With 30 years of experience, Sheila is a performance-driven marketing expert who has consistently enabled medium and large enterprises to achieve aggressive growth goals in variindustries. She has received numerawards for her outstanding work in marketing, including the Stevie Worldwide Women in Business Award and the Top 25 Interactive Marketing Award for nine consecutive years. Sheila also leads her own successful B2B marketing agency, KEO Marketing Inc.

“Under Sheila's seasoned leadership, our Marketing organization will execute a dynamic new marketing strategy that reaches more members, deepens the engagement we have with them, and continues to position E&I as a highly differentiated expert and partner in who understands and supports the changing landscape of education procurement,” said Eric Frank, CEO and President of E&I.

“I am thrilled to join the talented E&I Cooperative Services team, many of whom are seasoned former education procurement leaders, who care so deeply about helping their industry colleagues advance their organizations, careers, and impact,” said Sheila Kloefkorn.“I am excited to advance E&I's marketing strategy including inbound, outbound, account, and channel marketing outreach to help connect more Universities, Colleges, and Schools with contracts, solutions, and professional development that matter.”

Sheila has a passion for education in addition to her love of marketing. She earned an MA in Higher Education Administration/College Student Personnel from Bowling Green State University and held several university positions early in her career.

About E&I Cooperative Services, Inc.

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, non-profit procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving Higher Education and K-12 institutions. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers and innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spending and optimize their education dollars. In addition, E&I offers strategic spend assessments, eProcurement solutions, supplier diversity programs, virtual and in-person education, and webinars and podcasts that advance the industry. For more information, please visit .





Nicole Katz

E&I Cooperative Services

+1 631.630.8294

emailhere

Visiton social media:

LinkedIn