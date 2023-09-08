Polyvinyl Alcohol (Pva) Films Market Estimated To Reach Us$1,162.262 Million By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.28%, reaching US$1,162.262 million in 2028 from US$758.759 million in 2021. The polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.28%, reaching US$1,162.262 million in 2028 from US$758.759 million in 2021.” - Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.28%, between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$1,162.262 million by 2028. A prime factor driving the Polyvinyl Alcohol Films market is the growing consumer awareness coupled with a preference for eco-friendly products.
The polyvinyl alcohol films market is a rapidly growing segment of the packaging and industrial materials industries. PVA films, which are made from water-soluble synthetic polymers, have a wide range of uses, including packaging, textiles, and water-soluble pouches. Their biodegradability and eco-friendliness have made them popular in sustainable packaging solutions. The rising demand for ecologically friendly materials and the expanding uses of PVA films in numersectors are driving market expansion, showing a dedication to eco-consciand creative packaging solutions. The Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market is expanding rapidly due to many important factors: The growing global emphasis on environmental sustainability has increased demand for PVA films, which are biodegradable and non-toxic. They are an environmentally beneficial alternative to typical plastic films that comply with severe environmental laws.
The packaging industry is a key contributor to the growth of the PVA film market. PVA films are commonly used in sachets, pouches, and single-use packaging, particularly in the food and detergent sectors. Water-soluble PVA films are popular due to their ease of use in laundry detergents, agrochemical packaging, and medicines. Their ability to dissolve in water decreases waste and dangers associated with handling. In agriculture, PVA films are increasingly being utilized for seed coating, mulching, and soil conditioning. They increase agricultural output and help to promote sustainable farming practices. The trend towards single-use and throwaway items is increasing demand for PVA films, which are suitable for generating water-soluble, sanitary packaging. In the pharmaceutical sector, PVA films are used for unit-dose packaging to ensure exact dosage, cleanliness, and patient compliance. This demand is being driven by the rise of the healthcare industry. Consumers are becoming more ecologically concerned, and they choose items with sustainable and biodegradable packaging, which boosts the demand for PVA films. Because of economic expansion, urbanization, and changing consumer demands, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are seeing greater usage of PVA films. As industries recognize the benefits of PVA films in terms of sustainability, performance, and adaptability across numerapplications, these growth drivers collectively contribute to the rising polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films market.
The polyvinyl alcohol films market has been categorized based on application, and geography. The market has been segmented based on application into agrochemical packaging, detergent packaging, laundry bags, embroidery, polarizers, and others.
By region, The polyvinyl alcohol films market is dominated by Asia-Pacific. Several factors contribute to the region's leadership position, including significant industrialization, a thriving manufacturing sector, and a vast customer base. China, Japan, and India are among the leaders in PVA film manufacturing and consumption. Furthermore, rising environmental consciousness has spurred the use of biodegradable PVA films in packaging applications. As a result, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant expansion in the PVA film market, driven by both local and export demand, establishing it as the major center for PVA film manufacturing and innovation.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the polyvinyl alcohol films market that have been covered include Cortec Corporation, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Arrow GreenTech Ltd., Aicello Corporation, Nippon Gohsei, Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America, Proudly Water-Soluble Plastic Co., Ltd, Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd, Joyforce Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd, and MSD Corporation among others.
The analytical report segments the polyvinyl alcohol films market as below:
.By Application
oAgrochemical Packaging
oDetergent Packaging
oLaundry Bags
oEmbroidery
oPolarizer
oOthers
.By Geography
oNorth America
.USA
.Canada
.Mexico
oSouth America
.Brazil
.Argentina
.Others
oEurope
.UK
.Germany
.France
.Spain
.Italy
.Others
oMiddle East and Africa
.Saudi Arabia
.UAE
.Others
oAsia Pacific
.China
.India
.Japan
.South Korea
.Taiwan
.Thailand
.Indonesia
.Others
Companies Profiled
.Cortec Corporation
.Kuraray Co., Ltd.
.Arrow GreenTech Ltd.
.Aicello Corporation
.Nippon Gohsei
.Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America
.Proudly Water-Soluble Plastic Co., Ltd.
.Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd.
.Joyforce Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.
.MSD Corporation
