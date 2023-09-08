Power Of Listening Luncheon: How Listening Impacts Mental Health

Power of Listening Luncheon Event Information

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- CONTACT Helpline is hosting a luncheon on September 15, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm entitled“The Power of Listening: How Listening Impacts Mental Health”. Keynote speakers will be Michael Gingerich and Tom Kaden renowned authors on the power of listening. The keynote speakers will discuss how to create a culture of listening and the importance of open communication.

The panel of mental health experts, Annie Strite, Cumberland County Mental Health Director, Randie Yeager, Dauphin County Human Service Director and April Downing, NAMI Dauphin County Executive Director will provide insights into the current scope of mental health resources in the community.

This event is designed to help members of the general public; professionals; mental health providers, including agency caseworkers, social workers, and social service administrators; emergency services personnel; geriatric social services providers as well as providers working in personal care homes/settings learn more about how to support employees and clients with mental health challenges.

This event is open to the public. For more information, please contact CONTACT Helpline at 717-652-4987.

CONTACT Helpline is a non-profit organization that provides 24/7 free emotional listening services and understands only too well the power of a listening ear to facilitate catharsis and to reduce the likelihood of crisis escalation to residents in Pennsylvania and nationwide via a toll-free confidential line (800-932-4616). CONTACT has been serving the community for over 50 years.

Margo Shaw

CONTACT Helpline

+1 717-652-4987

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram