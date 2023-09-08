(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
AGM STATEMENT
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 7 September 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
| 1
| To Receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023
| 99.67%
| 0.33%
| 2
| To approve the Directors' remuneration policy
| 96.90%
| 3.10%
| 3
| To approve the Directors' remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2023
| 95.99%
| 4.01%
| 4
| To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company
| 97.24%
| 2.76%
| 5
| To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company
| 97.55%
| 2.45%
| 6
| To re-elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company
| 98.73%
| 1.27%
| 7
| To elect Neeta Patel as a Director of the Company
| 98.52%
| 1.48%
| 8
| To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
| 97.63%
| 2.37%
| 9
| To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor's remuneration
| 98.83%
| 1.17%
| 10
| To approve the authority to allot shares
| 99.11%
| 0.89%
| 11
| To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
| 95.90%
| 4.10%
| 12
| To approve the authority to purchase own shares
| 98.95%
| 1.05%
Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.
A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at .
8 September 2023
