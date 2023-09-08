Friday, 08 September 2023 03:54 GMT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 7 September 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

Votes For (or at the Chairman's discretion) Against
No Description % Votes Cast
1 To Receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 99.67% 0.33%
2 To approve the Directors' remuneration policy 96.90% 3.10%
3 To approve the Directors' remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2023 95.99% 4.01%
4 To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company 97.24% 2.76%
5 To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company 97.55% 2.45%
6 To re-elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company 98.73% 1.27%
7 To elect Neeta Patel as a Director of the Company 98.52% 1.48%
8 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 97.63% 2.37%
9 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor's remuneration 98.83% 1.17%
10 To approve the authority to allot shares 99.11% 0.89%
11 To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 95.90% 4.10%
12 To approve the authority to purchase own shares 98.95% 1.05%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at .

8 September 2023

MENAFN08092023004107003653ID1107033211

