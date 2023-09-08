Promise2live Movement Livestreams Sept. 10 To Talk About Suicide, Save Lives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Every 40 seconds, a life is lost to suicide, according to the World Health Organization. In those same 40 seconds, a person can make a life-saving promise. That's the message from Brandy Vega, whose teen daughter attempted suicide twice, and who is hosting the second annual Promise2Live event on World Suicide Prevention Day, Sept. 10, 2023. The live-streamed event is dedicated to support individuals battling suicidal thoughts and spread a message of hope, resilience, and solidarity.
“Promise2Live is not just an event; it's a lifeline and a movement,” said Vega.“We're asking everyone to make a promise, whether you struggle with mental health issues or not.
“The promise is simply: "I promise that if I am ever feeling sad, depressed, hopeless, or suicidal, I will reach out to a friend, family member, a trusted resource, or call or text 988!"
The harsh mental health landscape painted by the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a distressing surge in feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts, according to the CDC.
“I've seen the effects of the pandemic firsthand, which makes it more crucial to rally for our friends, family, and neighbors who may be silently struggling,” she said.“When my daughter was unconsciin the hospital with a second suicide attempt, I went to be alone, pled for answers and posted a mother's cry for help.
“The post went viral and I felt an undeniable impression, 'You've been given a second chance. There won't be a third.' That's when I committed to do whatever it took to help stop the stigma of talking about suicide and to help others in despair who may struggle.”
Studies show a person is more likely to keep a promise made in advance and shared.
Sunday's event, which will livestream from 6:30 pm to 9 pm, will include messages from actor Jon Voight, singer Collin Raye, magician Eric LeClerc, singer MAJOR., Piano Guys' Steven Sharp, Mat & Savanna Shaw, Kenny Holland, several influencers, Disney Kid Stars, The Fun Squad, Ninja Kid, and many more,” said Vega.“We'll also have inspiring performances expressing support for those grappling with mental health challenges and dark, suicidal thoughts.”
Anyone can register free at and make the Promise2Live.
“The '2' represents making a promise to yourself and also to those around you. Once you've made the promise, we encourage you to share it on social media and encourage others to do the same,” said Vega.“A 40-second promise can spark conversations, stop the stigma around mental health, and ultimately, save lives. That's what this is really all about.”
About Promise2Live:
Promise2Live is an annual event dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues, offering support to those facing suicidal thoughts, and promoting a message of hope and resilience. Our mission is to create a safe and inclusive space for individuals to connect, share, and find the resources they need to navigate their mental health challenges. Through the power of community, education, and outreach, Promise2Live seeks to make a positive impact on the lives of those struggling with mental health issues.
