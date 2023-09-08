Polymer Nanocomposites Market Is Estimated To Reach Us$ 34.02 Billion By 2033 X Herald

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



The growing automotive & packaging industries, superior mechanical & physical properties, and infrastructural growth in emerging economies are the key factors driving the growth of the polymer nanocomposites market. However, environmental & technical barriers and high production costs hamper the growth of this market.



The carbon nanotube segment dominated the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing applications across variend-user industries.

increasing demand for flame-retardant polymer nanocomposites is likely to act as an opportunity in the future. Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.

Competitive Landscape of Polymer Nanocomposites Market

This report also includes the leading manufacturers' profiles such as BYK Additives (Germany), 3D System (U.S.), Foster Corporation (U.S.), Industrial Nanotech (U.S.), Hybrid Plastics Inc. (U.S.), Inframat Corporation (U.K.), InMat Inc. (U.S.), Nanocor Incorporated (U.S.) and others.



The Arkema Group and RTP Company are leading companies, which have adopted expansion and product launch as their key business strategies. Alpine Advanced Materials announced to commercially license and sell thermoplastic nanocomposites developed by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in 2019. This new material will be used to replace many metal parts in the seats, interiors, galleys, and trays in an aircraft.

Country-wise Analysis of Polymer Nanocomposites Industry

The polymer nanocomposites market in the U.S was estimated at US$ 1.5 Bn in the year 2020.

High demand is attributable to huge amount of capital investments in building infrastructure for carrying out research activities in the field of polymer nanocomposites.

South Korea and Japan are the two leading polymer nanocomposite manufacturing countries in Asia Pacific.

Japan accounted for around 50% of polymer nanocomposite revenue share alone in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Segments Covered in Polymer Nanocomposites Industry Research

By Type



Carbon Nanotubes

Metal Oxide

Nanofiber

Nanoclay Graphene

By Application



Polymer Nanocomposites Used in Packaging

Polymer Nanocomposites Used in Automotive

Polymer Nanocomposites Used in Electronics & Semiconductors

Polymer Nanocomposites Used in Aerospace & Defence

Polymer Nanocomposites Used in Coatings

Polymer Nanocomposites Used for Energy Polymer Nanocomposites Used in Sports & Healthcare

By Fiber



Thermoplastics Thermosetting

Polymer nanocomposites are used in the automotive industry to improve the durability of components such as headlamp covers, engine covers, tires, and interior and exterior components. The increase in demand for weight reduction in vehicles to enhance fuel efficiency has further driven demand for nanocomposites.

Key Points Covered in Polymer Nanocomposites Industry Survey:



Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

Assessment by Product Grade / Purity / Formulation Standards

Assessment of Import Price, Bulk Price, Contractual Price, Producer / Distributor Price

Certifications and Compliance Requirements

Analysis of Supply Contracts, Avg. Consumption, Potential for Direct & Indirect Sales

COVID-19 Impact on Demand for Polymer Nanocomposites and How to Navigate Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

