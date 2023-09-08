Okyo Pharma Completes Enrollment In Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of Ok-101 To Treat Dry Eye Disease



Full enrollment achieved on September 6th with a total of 240 patients enrolled in study

Top-line data planned for release in December 2023 Phase 2 trial is designed as a potential registration trial, with pre-specified primary efficacy endpoints covering both a sign and symptom of dry eye disease



LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of inflammatory dry eye disease (“DED), a multi-billion-dollar market, and for neuropathic corneal pain (“NCP”), a severe ocular condition with no FDA approved therapy, is pleased to announce that it has completed full enrollment of patients in the randomized portion of the Phase 2 multi-center, double-masked, placebo-controlled clinical trial of topical ocular OK-101 to treat DED. A total of 240 patients have been enrolled in the study.

"This trial began in May of this year, and we have been pleased with the rapid pace of enrollment in the trial which has been managed by our clinical development partner Ora Inc., a world leader in dry eye clinical research,” said Gary S. Jacob, Ph.D., CEO of OKYO Pharma.“We now have 240 patients enrolled in the trial and are anticipating the last-patient last-visit to occur in the last week of November 2023, with the planned release of top-line data occurring in December 2023.”

“The Phase 2 clinical trial is a crucial step in the development of OK-101, evaluating its safety, efficacy, and tolerability in the population of 240 DED patients comprising the study,” said Raj Patil, Ph.D., CSO of OKYO Pharma.“We remain committed to establishing the potential of this drug to treat the many millions of people currently suffering from DED."

DED is a common condition that occurs when one's tears are unable to adequately lubricate the eyes. This condition affects approximately 49 million people in the United States alone and has been difficult to positively diagnose and treat due to the multifactorial nature of the condition. Several contributing factors can lead to this condition, including age, sex, certain medical conditions, reduced tear production and tear film dysfunction. Tear film instability typically leads to inflammation and damage to the ocular surface and pain.

About the Phase 2 Trial Design

About OK-101

OK-101 is a lipid conjugated chemerin peptide agonist of the ChemR23 G-protein coupled receptor which is typically found on immune cells of the eye responsible for the inflammatory response. OK-101 was developed using a membrane-anchored-peptide (MAP) technology to produce a novel long-acting drug candidate for treating dry eye disease. OK-101 has been shown to produce anti-inflammatory and pain-reducing activities in mouse models of dry eye disease and corneal neuropathic pain, respectively, and is designed to combat washout through the inclusion of the lipid 'anchor' contained in the drug molecule to enhance the residence time of OK-101 within the ocular environment. OK-101 is currently in a Phase 2, multi-center, double-masked, placebo-controlled trial to treat dry eye disease.

About OKYO