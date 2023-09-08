Ine Introduces Ine Security

CARY, N.C., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE , a leading provider of networking and cybersecurity training and certifications, is proud to introduce INE Security, integrating eLearnSecurity into the INE parent brand. INE acquired eLearnSecurity in 2019 to add cybersecurity certifications to its robust networking training module. INE Security takes that acquisition to the next level, bringing together the strength of INE training with the industry reputation of eLearnSecurity certifications to offer a centralized solution for all cybersecurity training and certification needs.

“By bringing certifications and training together under the INE brand, we're able to serve as a one-stop-shop for the office of the CIO,” said Dara Warn, INE's CEO.“While INE training has long been optimized for eLearnSecurity certifications, INE Security's unified brand offers a centralized solution for all cybersecurity training and certification needs, making it easier for infosec leaders to manage team progress and assess ROI.”

In releasing INE Security, INE has prioritized solutions for several common training challenges:



Seamless Training: Using multiple vendors for training and certification needs can create a fragmented training experience. INE provides tightly aligned programming for networking, cybersecurity, and cloud training and certification under one vendor.

Higher Skills Retention: INE incorporates extensive hands-on labs to ensure practice translates to competency, which is validated by INE Security certifications.

Boost Engagement: INE Security offers industry-recognized certifications combined with organizationally-supported training that can benefit careers/ motivating students to stay engaged. Compliance and Security: INE Security enables businesses to train and validate teams for organizational-led framework needs and GRC initiatives.

Current eLearnSecurity clients will be automatically transitioned to INE Security, with courses and progress remaining intact to ensure an uninterrupted learning experience. Certifications remain active and valid within the industry. No other changes will be made to the platform or to individual or enterprise accounts. You can find more details here .

Last month, INE celebrated its 20th anniversary, and released a highly anticipated new enterprise assessment tool, Skill Sonar. You can read more about those initiatives here .

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT industry. Harnessing the world's most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE's suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and data science. INE is committed to delivering the most advanced technical training on the planet, while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.