Troy Broderick Joins Perella Weinberg As Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Troy Broderick has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Advisory Business.

Based in New York, Mr. Broderick will lead our business focused on shareholder engagement and activism and will also foon complex and contested M&A across all sectors globally.

Mr. Broderick joins PWP from Goldman Sachs. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of their Global Mergers and Acquisitions business, where he focused on shareholder activism and M&A capital markets. Over the course of his career, Mr. Broderick has advised corporate clients on some of the largest and most visible shareholder activism campaigns as well as many complex strategic transactions across industries, ranging from Media and Telto Metals and Mining.

“We are excited Troy has joined the Firm,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of PWP.“Troy is a proven thought leader and recognized expert in advising companies on shareholder activism and on complex, public company M&A transactions. His presence at Perella Weinberg will further enhance our ability to provide innovative solutions to our clients, especially as shareholder engagement and analytics become increasingly critical and as a result drive the growing need for expert advice in this rapidly evolving area.”

Mr. Broderick holds a BA from the University of Cambridge and was a Herschel Smith Scholar at Harvard University.

About PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and the financial sponsor community. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 650 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago, Calgary, Denver, and Munich.

