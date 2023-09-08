Vigil Neuroscience To Present At 2023 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

To access the live event, please click here to register for the webcast. The archived webcast will also be available on the Company's website under the“Events & Presentations” page in the“Investors” section for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. We are utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities in our efforts to develop precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families. VGL101, our lead clinical candidate, is a fully human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) in people with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. We are also developing a novel small molecule TREM2 agonist to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial foon Alzheimer's disease (AD) in genetically defined subpopulations.

Investor Contact:

Leah Gibson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.



Media Contact:

Megan McGrath

MacDougall Advisors

