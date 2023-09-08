Luxury Beauty Market Insights, Rising Trends And Global Demand 2023 X Herald

Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: L'Oreal, P&G, Estée Lauder, Shiseido, Unilever, LVMH, Chanel, Amore Pacific, Sisley, Clarins, Kao, Shanghai Jawha, Coty, Beiersdorf, Avon

The rising demand for high-quality and premium-based beauty & personal care products is primarily driving the demand for such products. Additionally, regular introduction of vegan ingredients-based cosmetic items is likely to attract consumers towards buying these products, thereby driving the market growth. For instance, in April 2020, Avon Products Inc . introduced a cannabis plant-based 'Sativa oil' collection, including the products such as day creams, cleansers, and hand & body lotions to cater to the consumers' need for sustainable beauty products.

Market Overview :

By Types :

Skincare

Makeup

Haircare

Fragrances

By Application :

Women

Men

Kids

Regional Coverage:

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Others)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Others)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, Egypt, Turkey, South Africa & Rest of MEA)

