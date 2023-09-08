Timken To Participate In The Da Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; ), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, will attend the DA Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on
Sept. 22, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Participating on behalf of Timken will be Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer and Neil Frohnapple, director of investor relations. Materials shared during the conference will be available online at .
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company
(NYSE: TKR ;
designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward.
Timken posted
$4.5 billion
in sales in 2022 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 46 countries. Timken has been recognized among
America's Most Responsible Companies
by Newsweek, the
World's Most Ethical Companies®
by Ethisphere,
America's Most Innovative Companies
by Fortune and America's
Best Large Employers ,
Best Employers for New Graduates
and
Best Employers for Women
by Forbes.
Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]
SOURCE The Timken Company
MENAFN08092023003732001241ID1107033130
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.