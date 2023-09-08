Russia's Attack On Kryvyi Rih: Dozens Of Buildings Damaged, 52 People Injured

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of 12:30 p.m., one person was killed and 52 injured,” the report states.

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak mentioned that three people are in critical condition.

According to Lysak, 14 administrative buildings were damaged, as well as seventeen apartment blocks, four detached houses, and over 40 cars.

“Rescuers have extinguished the fire caused by the missile strike. Municipal services are working. Dismantling works are underway, the debris and shattered glass are being removed... Headquarters were set up at the scene. People can receive water, food, construction materials,” Lysak wrote.

Those who ended up in the impact location are receiving psychological assistance. Over 70 people needed it, Lysak noted.

Photo: Ukrainian State Emergency Service , Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office , Serhii Lysak (Telegram) , Ivan Vyhivskyi (Facebook)

Video:

Ukrainian State Emergency Service , Telegram