Fia Launches Aggressive Crackdown On Cash And Dollar Smuggling In Kp

FIA officials have revealed that they've organized three specialized teams dedicated to executing efficient operations against money laundering and the illegal transportation of dollars. Each of these teams will comprise five members, with oversight from an inspector-level officer.

In line with the FIA's strategy, law enforcement agency personnel will also be integrated into these teams. Their primary mission will be the apprehension of individuals involved in dollar smuggling and illicit currency trade across the entire province.

Upon apprehension, the accused individuals will face charges under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act. The FIA has pinpointed Mardan, Swabi, and Swat as key areas susceptible to unlawful currency exchange and dollar laundering activities.

It's worth noting that, recently, the FIA, in collaboration with the police and other law enforcement agencies, executed a comprehensive lockdown of Peshawar's primary currency market , Chowk Yadgar. This measure was taken to curb the smuggling of dollars and illicit currency exchange activities.

Chowk Yadgar serves as the largest currency market in the province, and the FIA's intervention aims to combat the unlawful trafficking of foreign currency, particularly dollars.

