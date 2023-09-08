(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Gold Prices Likely Dipped on Week
Prices for gold firmed on Friday as the U.S. dollar retreated from highs but the bullion was still en route to a weekly fall as traders looked beyond a widely expected pause by the Federal Reserve this month to foon persistently resilient U.S. data.
Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,924.98 per ounce early Friday morning, but set for a 0.7% weekly fall. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,949.00.
The dollar eased 0.2% on the day but was still headed for its longest weekly winning streak in nine years, bolstered by a slew of resilient U.S. economic data that has also put to question the end of the Fed's rate-hike cycle.
Data this week showed the U.S. services sector gained steam in August, while jobless claims fell unexpectedly last week to the lowest level since February, indicating a still-tight job market.
Higher interest rates boost returns on competing safe-haven Treasury bonds, which are set for their first weekly rise in three, making non-interest-bearing gold less attractive.
Silver rose 0.6% to $23.08 U.S. per ounce and platinum gained 0.2% to $905.34 U.S.. However, both were set for their worst weeks since June 23.
Palladium was up 0.6% to $1,218.77 U.S..
MENAFN08092023000212011056ID1107033107
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.