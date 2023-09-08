Organ Preservation Solution Market Worth $399.49 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organ preservation solutions are used to protect organs prior to transplantation because organs in the outer environment often collapse once removed from the human body. Organ conservation plans are implemented to save and maintain the value of organs for future applications such as transplantation and research. The development of organ preservation technologies is expected to be fueled by growing interest in organ transplantation procedures across the globe. Similarly, developing mechanically propelled techniques for saving organs support the market growth for organ preservation solutions. Organ Preservation Solution Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $255.91 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $399.49 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners. The growth for the organ preservation solution market are rising need for organ transplantation, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases leading to kidney failure and rising geriatric population.

Global Organ Preservation Solution Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 255.91 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 399.49 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Type, Application, Organ Type, and End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Rising Need for Organ Transplantation to Fuel Global Organ Preservation Solution Market During 2023-2028.

Organ transplantation is a surgical procedure used when a patient's organ no longer functions properly. Organ transplantation is mostly done for the heart, liver, and kidney. However, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases necessitates organ transplantation for organs such as lungs, pancreas, cornea, and vascular tissues. Organ transplantation is regarded as one of the most significant advances in modern medicine.

Chronic diseases cause damage to the functions of the heart, lungs, liver, kidney, and other organs; the prevalence of chronic diseases leads to an increase in the number of organ transplants. Moreover, excessive alcohol consumption leads to liver cirrhosis and ultimately needs a liver transplant, and a poor diet contributes to the development of renal and hepatic illnesses, which can lead to organ failure. This is another factor contributing to the increase in organ transplantation, which is driving the organ preservation solutions market. Transplantation surgeries are becoming more common across the globe. For instance, in Spain, the Organizacion Nacional de Transplantes (ONT) manages the organ donation program that increased the number of donations from 14.3 per million population in 1980 to 49 deceased donors per million population in 2019. Furthermore, as per the ONT, there was a 40% increase in donors from 2016 to 2021. By adopting a“50-22” directive in Spain for organ donation, the goal was to reach 50 donors per million population by 2022.

The public-private partnership, in collaboration with transplant coordinators, has made a significant contribution to the improvement of organ transplantation. Both developing and developed countries experienced an increase in the number of organ transplant surgeries. Developing countries such as India and Singapore are emerging as medical tourism destinations in Asia Pacific and progressing in terms of providing better and more advanced medical treatments.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 1 in 7, that is 15% ofadults or approximately 37 million people, had chronic kidney disease in 2021. As a result, the rising incidence of chronic kidney diseases is likely to increase the demand for kidney transplantation in the coming years, which boosts the need for solutions to keep the organs in a healthy condition.





Global Organ Preservation Solution Market: Competitive Landscape

Waters Medical Systems LLC, XVIVO Perfusion, TransMedics, OrganOx Limited, Paragonix Technologies, Inc, Dr. Franz Koehler Chemie GmbH, Accord Healthcare, 21ST CENTURY MEDICINE, Shanghai Genext Pharmaceutical Technology, and Bridge, Perfusion Solutions, Inc., Lifeline Scientific, to Life Ltd are a few key companies operating in the global organ preservation solution market. These players are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities in the market.





Global Organ Preservation Solution Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers



Rising Need for Organ Transplantation

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Leading to Kidney Failure Rising Geriatric Population





Restraints



Expensive Organ Transplant Surgeries Limited Number of Donors for Organ Transplant Surgeries





Opportunities

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)





Future Trends

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Nations





Recent Developments:

In August 2022, Paragonix Technologies, Inc. announced a significant milestone of preserving over 2,000 donor organs while also providing transplant hospitals with Advanced Organ Preservation (AOPT) technology and a statewide clinical support network. Each of these technologies employs first-of-their-kind preservation methods and has proven to improve conventional ice and cooler practices significantly.

In June 2022, Paragonix Technologies, Inc. expanded the adoption of its LIVERguard Donor Liver Preservation System at the 2022 American Transplant Congress in Boston, Massachusetts. Since the commercial introduction of the LIVERguard system in January 2022, the advanced donor organ preservation system has been utilized at 8 transplant centers in the US, including UF Health Shands, one of the largest liver transplant centers in the world. Paragonix has also been partnering with numerOrgan Procurement Organizations to provide more access to this unique hypothermic preservation technology.

In April 2022, TransMedics Group, Inc. received premarketFood and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its OCS Heart System for use with organs from donors after circulatory death (DCD). The OCS Heart System is now approved with the extended clinical indication for ex vivo reanimation, functional monitoring, and beating-heart preservation of donation-after-circulatory-death (DCD) hearts.





Report Spotlights:



Progressive industry trends in the organ preservation solution market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the organ preservation solution market from 2023 to 2028

Estimation of global demand for organ preservation solution

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario

Market trends and outlook as well as factors driving and restraining the growth of the organ preservation solution market

Assistance in the decision-making process by highlighting market strategies that underpin commercial interest, leading to the market growth

Size of the organ preservation solution market size at varinodes

Detailed overview and segmentation of the market, as well as the organ preservation solution industry dynamics Size of the organ preservation solution market in variregions with promising growth opportunities





