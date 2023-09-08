Cosmetic Chemicals Market Is Forecasted To Reach Us$ 39.4 Billion By 2032 X Herald

In the past, the sales of cosmetic chemicals increased at a CAGR of just under 5%, reaching a value of over US$ 21 billion by 2021. The market will surpass US$ 21 billion in 2020, but in the first half of the previfiscal year, a drop brought on by COVID-19 dampened expectations. Massive store closures decreased the sales of cosmetic products, which disrupted the supply of cosmetic materials for the next production.

Future sales prospects are expected to be significantly impacted by the widespread use of organic cosmetics. Consumers are purposefully switching away from artificial cosmetic products in favor of natural alternatives as their worries about sustainability increase. With major cosmetic businesses aiming to offer 100% organic products, growth is notably evident in the skincare and hair care product areas.

Cosmetic Chemicals Market Revenue Analysis 2015-2021 vs. Future Outlook 2022-2032

The examination of the demand for cosmetic chemicals from 2015 to 2021 revealed a historical growth rate of less than 5% CAGR, with overall development in the cosmetics and personal care industry driving growth as consumers increased spending amid rising disposable incomes.

The market had an estimated value of $20 billion in 2020, and by 2021, it is anticipated to have increased to just over $21 billion. Initial COVID-19-related recessionary downturns in the form of decreased cosmetic sales, store closings, and temporary pauses to the manufacturing cycle temporarily dashed growth expectations.

However, when infection curves began to flatten starting in 2022, industrial production activity has resumed in significant markets. As a result, FactMR's prediction of the market for cosmetic chemicals anticipates a CAGR of 6% by 2032.

Key Segments Covered in the Cosmetic Chemical Industry Survey



Cosmetic Chemicals by Application :



Cosmetic Chemicals for Perfumes & Fragrances



Cosmetic Chemicals for Hair care & Skincare



Color Cosmetic Chemicals Cosmetic Chemicals for Other Applications



Cosmetic Chemicals by Type :



Cosmetic Chemical Emollients, Film Formers & Moisturizers



Cosmetic Chemical Surfactants



Single Use Cosmetic Chemical Additives



Cosmetic Chemical Carriers, Powders & Colorants



Cosmetic Chemical Thickening Agents Other Cosmetic Chemical Types



Cosmetic Chemicals by Region :



North America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia



Oceania



Latin America Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Major cosmetic chemical producers included in Fact.MR's study are Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., LANXESS AG, Lonza Group Limited, and P&G Chemicals.



BASF SE released the Sacred Patch® skincare active ingredient in April 2021, which helps promote emotional well-being, is equipped with the newest MicroPatch® technology, and is 99.2 percent natural in origin. It has excellent moisturizing properties and stimulates oxytocin release. Clariant International Ltd. purchased a 10% investment in the French cosmetic ingredients producer Plant Advanced Technologies in November 2019 with the intention of creating new premium products for the active ingredients business portfolio.

Key Takeaways from Cosmetic Chemical Market Study



Global cosmetic chemicals market to flourish 1.8x from 2022 to 2032

U.S to be an opportunistic market, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% until 2032

China to emerge as a significant market, expected to be valued at US$ 7 Billion

South Korea and Japan to be important contributors, collectively growing at a rate of 9.1%

Hair and skin care to be primary growth accelerator, exhibiting a 5% CAGR Emollients, film formers and moisturizers to emerge as prominent cosmetic chemical types, being valued at US$ 11 Billion

