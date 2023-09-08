Aviation Cyber Security Market Is Projected To Grow At A Cagr Of 4.3% By 2033: Visiongain

The global aviation cyber security market was valued at US$35.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

The aviation industry's complex supply chain introduces cybersecurity risks. Weaknesses in third-party components or services can expose aviation networks to attacks. Ensuring the security of the supply chain requires stringent vetting of vendors, assessing their cybersecurity measures, and establishing standards for secure integration of third-party solutions. Collaborative efforts among industry players can help raise the overall cybersecurity posture of the supply chain.

Growing Threat Landscape

The evolving threat landscape poses ongoing challenges to aviation cybersecurity. Cybercriminals are developing sophisticated attack methods, necessitating continuvigilance and adaptation. Proactive measures such as threat intelligence sharing, penetration testing, and incident response planning are vital to identify vulnerabilities and respond effectively to emerging threats.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report



How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Aviation Cyber Security Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the aviation cyber security market, both presenting challenges and opportunities for the industry. The pandemic's disruptions to the aviation sector, while negative overall, have also catalyzed certain trends that have influenced the cybersecurity landscape.

The reduction in air travel during the pandemic resulted in decreased revenue for airlines and airports, causing financial constraints that affected cybersecurity budgets. Many aviation entities had to prioritize immediate operational concerns over cybersecurity investments, potentially leaving critical systems more vulnerable to cyber threats. The sudden shift to remote work also introduced new attack vectors, as remote connections posed security challenges that organizations had to swiftly address.

Moreover, the disruption to supply chains, including delays in aircraft deliveries and maintenance, created potential opportunities for cyber-attackers to exploit vulnerabilities in the digital systems of aviation manufacturers and service providers. The heightened uncertainty during the pandemic also led to an increase in phishing and social engineering attacks, targeting individuals and organizations seeking pandemic-related information.

On the positive side, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital technologies, prompting the aviation industry to further embrace automation, remote monitoring, and cloud-based solutions. As airlines and airports transitioned to touchless processes and remote operations, there arose an increased need for cybersecurity measures to safeguard these digital transformations. This has led to heightened awareness of the importance of cybersecurity among aviation decision-makers.

Additionally, the pandemic underscored the necessity of robust cybersecurity for maintaining business continuity, particularly as the aviation industry becomes increasingly reliant on digital operations. This recognition has translated into a greater willingness to allocate resources to cybersecurity measures, demonstrating the strategic significance of protecting aviation systems against cyber threats.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain's 422-page report provides 127 tables and 203 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global aviation cyber security market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Aviation Cyber Security. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including deployment mode, component, aircraft systems, application, solution and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing aviation cyber security market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers ?

The Rapid Digitalization of the Aviation Industry, Encompassing IoT Integration, Data Analytics, and Cloud Adoption, has Expanded the Attack Surface for Cyber Threats

The aviation industry's rapid digital transformation has led to the integration of technologies like the Inteof Things (IoT), automation, and data analytics into varioperational aspects. For instance, Boeing's 787 Dreamliner aircraft features an extensive network of connected systems that gather real-time data during flight, which is then transmitted to ground stations for analysis. This enables airlines to monitor the aircraft's performance and identify maintenance needs proactively. However, this increased connectivity also opens avenues for cyber-attacks.

In 2021, security researchers uncovered vulnerabilities in the in-flight entertainment systems of certain aircraft models that could potentially be exploited to gain access to critical avionics systems. Such instances underscore the need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect against unauthorized access and potential manipulation of critical flight systems.

Heightened Interconnectivity Underscores the Urgency for Cybersecurity Measures to Protect Against Potential Breaches and Disruptions

The growing interconnectivity of aviation systems has led to a higher degree of vulnerability to cyber-attacks. A real-life example that highlights this concern is the cyber-attack on a major international airline's reservation system in 2021. Hackers exploited a vulnerability in the airline's booking system to gain unauthorized access to customer data, including personal information and payment details.

This breach not only compromised passenger privacy but also caused significant disruption to the airline's operations, resulting in flight cancellations and delays. The incident exposed how interconnected systems, if not adequately protected, can be exploited to compromise critical data and impact business continuity.

Get Detailed T o C



Where are the Market Opportunities ?

The Integration of Emerging Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Presents a Significant Opportunity

The integration of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into aviation cybersecurity solutions offers transformative opportunities. A real-life example that showcases this potential is the partnership between a leading aviation technology company and a cybersecurity firm. In 2023, the aviation technology company announced the integration of AI-driven anomaly detection into its aircraft monitoring systems. By analysing real-time data from variaircraft components, the AI system can identify deviations from normal patterns, potentially indicating cyber intrusions or anomalies in system behaviour.

This integration of AI and ML enables proactive threat detection and response, helping aviation organizations anticipate and thwart potential cyber-attacks. The AI system's ability to rapidly analyse vast amounts of data in real-time significantly enhances the aviation industry's capacity to address evolving cyber threats. By harnessing AI-driven insights, aviation entities can identify vulnerabilities, predict attack vectors, and strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

Collaborative Partnerships Between These Stakeholders and Cybersecurity Firms Present an Opportunity to Create Tailored Solutions That Address the Unique Challenges

Collaborative partnerships within the aviation industry have the potential to create a united front against cyber threats. A real-life example that illustrates this opportunity is the partnership between Airand a leading cybersecurity firm. In 2022, Airannounced a strategic collaboration with the cybersecurity company to enhance the aviation industry's resilience against cyber-attacks.

The partnership aims to develop integrated solutions that safeguard aircraft systems, maintenance data, and flight operations from potential threats. By combining Airbus's aviation expertise with the cybersecurity firm's specialized knowledge, the collaboration showcases the power of collaborative ecosystem building in addressing the industry's unique challenges.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the aviation cyber security market are Astronautics Corporation of America, CiSystems, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, SITA, Thales Group, Unisys Corporation. These major players operating in this market have adopted varistrategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments



13 April 2023, Leonardo, one of the world's leading players in the Aerospace, Defence, and Security sector, and CiSystems, a global leader in the networking and information technology sectors, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand their mutual business relationships and launch a structured collaboration in the civil and defence industry domains. 06 May 2023, General Dynamics is conducting research on using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the effectiveness of its cyber security solutions for aviation networks. The research is aimed at developing AI-powered systems that can identify and block malicitraffic more quickly and accurately than traditional methods.

To access the data contained in this document please email

Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports i n the aviation sector, click on the following links:



Military Cyber Security Market Report 2022-2032

Cyber Insurance Market Report 2021-2031 Top 100 Cyber Security Companies: Ones to Watch in 2021



Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contacttoday, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help:

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact

Visiongain Reports Limited

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Email:

Web:

Visiongain Aviation Reports