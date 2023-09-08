Pyli Selectable Kelvin And Selectable Wattage Led Bollard Lights

PYLI Round Dome Top Bollard with Selectable Wattage and Kelvin from Access Fixtures

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of PYLI , a new collection of LED round dome top bollard lights with selectable Kelvin and selectable wattage. These fixtures provide the ultimate in customizability with maximum convenience. Choosing your preferred lighting ambiance is as simple as flicking a switch. With PYLI users are able to choose between a warm white 3000K, a cool white 4000K, and a bright white 5000K. Lighting can be further tailored to your needs because PYLI facilitates selection between 10w, 20w, and 30w so you get the light level you need for your site every time. Additional lighting control is provided with a 0-10v dimmable driver and your inline dimming control. PYLIs feature corrosion-resistant extruded die-cast aluminum alloy housing, ensuring first-rate durability and robustness. In addition, it is UL, DLC, CuL, and RoHS listed for wet locations. PYLI also has an air-tight LED compartment which prevents fogging and condensation build-up. Further vandal resistance and durability are provided by the use of Torx security screws, which prevents vandalism by securing the LED compartment to its base.

“PYLIs provide top-of-the-line durability and lighting performance within a sleek and attractive classic bollard design,” said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild.“Most important is that they are field adjustable with selectable Kelvin and selectable Wattage for perfect light levels and color every time.”

PYLIs are designed to provide a premium-level experience when it comes to visual comfort. Its built-in aluminum reflector is uniquely designed to reduce glare and provide an even Type-V optic distribution. In addition, its clear UV-resistant polycarbonate lens maximizes light distribution whilst protecting the LED from harsh environments. All PYLIs are finished in a bronze-colored UV-stabilized powder-coated finish. Its built-in 4kV surge protection protects the fixture should a power surge occur, affording PYLIs further longevity. All PYLIs come as standard with Access Fixtures' 5-year limited warranty.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting for less. Featuring luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and with custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to the performance specifications our clients require. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at .

