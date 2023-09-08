Serverless Architecture Market Trends: Observe A Growth Spike At Cagr Of 27.8% By 2025

Serverless Architecture Market

Several benefits such as enhanced scalability and cost-efficiency of serverless architecture propel the serverless architecture market's growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global serverless architecture market generated $3.01 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $21.99 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Surge in number of smartphones, increase in BYOD adoption, rise in number of applications, growing shift from DevOps to serverless computing, and rising need to eliminate server management challenges have led to significant growth of the global serverless architecture market.

Request Sample Report at:

However, issues associated with third-party APIs restrict the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of serverless architecture applications in growing IoT landscape and growing cloud infrastructure services market would provide lucrative opportunities for the serverless architecture market.

The web application development segment held nearly half of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the IoT backend segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 31.7% from 2018 to 2025.

For Report Customization:

The IT and telsegment held around one-fourth of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the media and entertainment segment are estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 31.4% from 2018 to 2025.

The large enterprises segment held more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 31.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:

North America region accounted for nearly half of the market in terms of revenue in 2017. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include the Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Group, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Platform9 Systems, Inc., Twilio, Rackspace Inc., and TiSoftware.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please letknow and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Serverless Computing Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975



Web:

Followon: LinkedIn Twitter

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn