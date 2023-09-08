Magnesium Chloride Market Is Predicted To Expand At A Cagr Of 6.3% By 2033 X Herald

The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. The examiners have utilized broad rounds of essential and far-reaching optional exploration at Fact.MR to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of the Magnesium Chloride Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Key Segments of Magnesium Chloride Industry Research



by Type :



AnhydrMagnesium Chloride

Hexahydrate Magnesium Chloride

by Form :



Liquid Magnesium Chloride



Solid Magnesium Chloride





Flakes

Prills/Pellets

by Grade :



Industrial Grade Magnesium Chloride



Food Grade Magnesium Chloride

Pharmaceutical Grade Magnesium Chloride

by Application :



Metallurgy



Building Material



Food & Feed



Chemicals & Derivatives



Pharmaceuticals



Water Treatment



Oil & Gas



De-icing Applications



Fire Retarding Agents Others

Market Players :-



Compass Minerals International, Inc.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Israel Chemical Ltd.

Intrepid Potash, Inc.

Nedmag B.V

Skyline Chemical Corporation

Cargill

Alkim

Antera Agro Chem Celtic Chemicals Ltd

Regional analysis includes



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

