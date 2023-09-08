Sonar System Market Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, And Impact Analysis

Allied Market Research_Logo

Sonar System Market by Type , Platform , Installation , Operation, Application and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global sonar system market is experiencing a significant growth, due to increasing demand for sonar systems in naval forces for anti-submarine capabilities. Sonar system uses propagation of sound in fluid to navigate, communicate, and detect other objects under the water surface. Sonar is acronym of sound navigation and ranging. Additionally, sonars are classified on the capability of transmission, active sonars transmit acoustic pulses to listen for echo while passive sonars only receive the ambient sound made by ships, submarines, and marine mammals. Actives sonars work similar to radars in detection of targets up to a certain range, whereas passive sonars are stealth system used in anti-submarine warfare.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Government has imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 causing the sonar system manufacturers to halt manufacturing processes.

Ship builders are facing operational issues in ship construction and sonar system installation due to governments decision to enforce lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

Naval forces are forced to delay on-going military projects involving sonar system installation & upgradation, due to lack of workforce caused by the travel advisory issued by governments globally.

Sonar system manufacturers are witnessing disruption in supply chain of components and raw materials required for the development & testing of sonar system.

Maritime trade activities such as oil trade, are also on a standstill due to decline in demand. Government imposed travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic has affected the maritime tourism activities as well.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in maritime tourism activities, increase in demand for seaborne trade activities, and rise in adoption of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) are the factors that drive the global sonar system market. However, marine life hazard due to sonar usage hinder the market growth. Contrarily, growing military naval fleets, research & development in sensor technology, and developments in artificial intelligence present new pathways in the industry.

The global sonar system market trends are as follows:

Rise in adoption of unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV)

Underwater drones are used for applications such as ship hull inspection, wreck inspection, ocean floor mapping, hydro thermal vent detection, underwater exploration, oceanic research and mining among others. UUVs use synthetic aperture sonar that combines acoustic signals to form a high along-track resolution image of the target. Moreover, UUVs play crucial role in naval warfare due to its capabilities such as mine sweeping, intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, and submarine combat. For instance, in 2019,Navy awarded Boeing a 43,000,000 USD contract to develop Orca extra large unmanned underwater vehicles (XLUUVs). Orca is a long range autonomreconfigurable UUV capable of payload delivery. Boeing has partnered with Huntington Ingalls Industries (Americas largest military shipbuilding company headquartered in Virginia, US) to test, fabricate, and deliver Orca class UUVs. Such initiatives & investments in development of UUVs is expected to boost the sonar system market.

Key Market Players

.Thales Group

.Lockheed Martin

.Raytheon

.L3

.Kongsberg Gruppen

.DSIT

.Ultra Electronics

.Navico

.Aselsan

.Atlas Elektronik



