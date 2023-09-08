Hudbay De-Risks Copper World Phase I With Enhanced Pre-Feasibility Study



Phase I, which is a standalone operation requiring only state and local permits for an extended 20-year mine life, has an after-taxpresent value (8%) of $1.1 billion and generates a 19% internal rate of return at a copper price of $3.75 per pound.

Average annual copper production over the first ten years of approximately 92,000 tonnes at cash costs and sustaining cash costs of $1.53 and $1.95 per pound of copper i , respectively.

Extended Phase I mine life to 20 years, with the potential for further expansion, compared to 16 years in the previstudy with an 18% increase to total copper production and higher mill head grades.

Lowered initial capital cost estimate to approximately $1.3 billion ($1.1 billionof existing stream agreement), compared to $1.9 billion in the previpreliminary economic assessment, due to the deferral of the construction of a concentrate leach facility to year 4 with the potential to be fully funded from operating cash flows or benefit from future government incentives for critical minerals processing.

Simplified project flow sheet includes a 60,000 ton per day sulfide concentrator that will produce copper concentrate as a final product until the addition of a concentrate leach facility and a solvent extraction and electrowinning plant in year 5 that will allow the project to produce copper cathodes. The production of copper cathodes will reduce the project's carbon footprint, make Copper World the third largest domestic copper cathode producer in the United States ii and bolster the country's green energy independence with“Made in America” copper.

Total GHG emissions are expected to be 14% lower compared to an operation that only produces copper concentrate.

Significant benefits for the community and local economy in Arizona through payment of more than $850 million in U.S. federal and state taxes and the creation of an estimated 400 direct and 3,000 indirect jobs.

Copper World is one of the highest-grade open pit copper projects in the Americas iii with proven and probable mineral reserves of 385 million tonnes at 0.54% copper. Together with the pre-feasibility study, Hudbay has updated the mineral resource estimates for the project, which increases the global measured and indicated mineral resources (inclusive of mineral reserves) to 1.2 billion tonnes at 0.42% copper, representing a 4% increase in total in-situ copper. This confirms significant upside at Copper World with an intended Phase II expansion of mining activities onto federal land to further enhance the project economics and extend the mine life well beyond 20 years.



TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the“company”) ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced the results of the enhanced pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) for Phase I of its 100%-owned Copper World project in Arizona. All dollar amounts are indollars, unless otherwise noted. "Tonnes” refer to metric tonnes and“tons” refer to imperial or U.S. short tons.

“The PFS for Phase I of Copper World significantly enhances the economics and de-risks the project through higher levels of engineering, a simplified project design, lower upfront capex and a longer mine life,” said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer.“Copper World is an attractive copper growth project for Hudbay and our stakeholders, generating strong project returns and bringing many benefits to the community and local economy in Arizona. We will continue to be prudent with our financing plans for Copper World as we remain focused on meeting all of the prerequisites for project sanctioning as laid out in our 3-P plan in October 2022.”

2023 PFS Summary

The PFS reflects the results of the company's further technical work on the first phase of the Copper World project. Phase I is a standalone operation requiring state and local permits only. Phase I has a mine life of 20 years, which is four years longer than the Phase I mine life that was presented in the preliminary economic assessment published in June 2022 (“2022 PEA”) due to an increase in the capacity for tailings and waste deposition as a result of optimizing the site layout. The second phase of the project is expected to involve an expansion onto federal lands with an extended mine life and enhanced project economics. Phase II would be subject to the federal permitting process and has not been included in the PFS results.

Phase I contemplates average annual copper production of 85,000 tonnes over a 20-year mine life, at average cash costs and sustaining cash costs of $1.47 and $1.81 per pound of copperi, respectively. A variable cut-off grade strategy allows for higher mill head grades in the first ten years, which increases annual production to approximately 92,000 tonnes of copper at average cash costs and sustaining cash costs of $1.53 and $1.95 per pound of copperi, respectively.

At a copper price of $3.75 per pound, the after-taxpresent value (“NPV”) of Phase I using an 8% discount rate is $1.1 billion and the internal rate of return (“IRR”) is 19%. The valuation metrics are leveraged to higher copper prices and at a price of $4.25 per pound, the after-tax NPV (8%) of Phase I increases to $1.7 billion, and the IRR increases to 25.5%. In the flotation only scenario, the project has an after-tax NPV (8%) of $863 million, an after-tax IRR of 18.7% and a payback period of 5.3 years at $3.75 per pound copper. At a copper price of $4.25 per pound, the flotation only NPV (8%) increases to $1.5 billion and the IRR increases to 25.7%. These economics demonstrate the project is robust even without the concentrate leach facility, providing Hudbay with flexibility to optimize the project in the future through funding the addition of the concentrate leach facility with operating cash flows or potential government incentives for critical minerals processing.

A summary of key valuation, production and cost details from the PFS can be found below. For further details, including operating and cash flow metrics provided on an annual basis, please refer to Exhibit 1 at the end of this news release.