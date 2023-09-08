Hooker Furnishings Reports Second Quarter Sales And Earnings

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter overview:



Consolidatedsales for the fiscal 2024 second quarter were $97.8 million, a decrease of $55.1 million, or 36% compared to the prior year second quarter, driven by industry-wide decreased demand for home furnishings, and the planned exits of unprofitable operations within the Home Meridian segment.

Consolidated operating income for the quarter was $1.3 million or 1.3% ofsales, compared to $7.3 million, or 4.8% ofsales in the prior year period. Consolidatedincome was $785,000 or $0.07 per diluted share for the quarter, compared to $5.5 million or $0.46 per diluted share in the prior year period.

During the quarter, the Company strengthened its financial position, generating over $51 million in cash from operations and ending the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $50 million. Additionally, it reduced inventory levels by $70 million from a year ago and completed most of its targeted liquidation sales of the Home Meridian segment's discontinued inventories. During the quarter, Hooker Furnishings acquired BOBO Intriguing Objects, an Atlanta-based lighting, décor and accents designer and importer offering one-of-a-kind designs based on vintage pieces found around the world. The acquisition enables the company to broaden its product diversity into new furnishings categories of lighting, wall art, textiles, and décor.

For the fiscal 2024 six-month period, consolidatedsales were $219.6 million, a decrease of $80.6 million or 26.8%, as compared to a year ago, also driven by industry-wide decreased demand for home furnishings, and the planned exits of unprofitable operations within the Home Meridian segment. Consolidated operating income was $3.2 million or 1.5% ofsales as compared to $11.2 million or 3.7% ofsales in the prior-year first half. Consolidatedincome was $2.2 million or $0.20 per diluted share, as compared to $8.7 million or $0.73 per diluted share in the prior-year first half.



Management Commentary

“Despite a tough business climate and our team's foon navigating the last phases of liquidating excess inventories related to higher risk, unprofitable operations that were exited in the Home Meridian segment, we continue to strengthen our balance sheet and reduce overhead and costs while focusing on executing our strategic growth initiatives,” said Jeremy Hoff, chief executive officer and director.

“We believe the softer demand seen currently industry-wide is driven by retailers continuing to sell through over-inventoried positions and a short-term glut of heavily discounted home furnishings in the market,” Hoff said.“In addition, the year-over-year comparisons reflect our exit from higher-risk, unprofitable operations at Home Meridian. We are encouraged that incoming orders have trended higher each month through the summer compared to the prior year, and consolidated orders are up by double-digits vera year ago.”

“In this environment, we've prioritized strengthening our financial position and strategically deploying capital and other resources, while investing in new showrooms and systems that positionto immediately leverage increasing demand when it occurs. For example, the collective impact of our new showrooms in High Point, Atlanta and Las Vegas have increased our customer contacts from about 3,000 to around 14,000 annually, more than quadrupling the number of existing and potential customers,” Hoff said.“While we expect the full benefit of this investment will have a mostly longer-term impact, we have already opened a thousand new accounts in the first half as visibility and engagement have increased,” he continued.

“The transformation of the Home Meridian segment to a sustainably profitable business model is well underway,” Hoff continued.“Most of the excess inventories connected to the exit of ACH at the end of the last fiscal year have been sold and the related cost reduction efforts are paying off. We recorded a small operating income in fiscal July in this segment and while we continue to expect some short-term volatility in sales and earnings, we expect HMI to achieve sustainable profitability in the second half of the fiscal year.”

“We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of Atlanta-based BOBO Intriguing Objects this quarter, which enablesto broaden our product diversity to include lighting, décor, textiles, and wall art. Adding BOBO to our brand portfolio positionsas an even more valuable and comprehensive partner for our customer base. Like last year's Sunset West acquisition, we intend to scale BOBO using our existing sales, marketing, and operations teams,” Hoff continued.

Segment Reporting: Hooker Branded



Hooker Brandedsales decreased by $18.1 million, or 34.3% in the fiscal 2024 second quarter due to decreased shipments and unit volume. Furthermore, discounting was 240 basis points higher than the prior year quarter. For the fiscal 2024 first half, Hooker Brandedsales decreased by $18.5 million, or 19.4% compared to the prior-year six-month period. Sales decreases in both periods underscore the aforementioned softer demand for home furnishings.

Despite a decrease insales, gross margin increased due primarily to favorable product costs from lower freight rates, and to a lesser extent, decreased warehousing costs. The segment reported operating income of $3.2 million and an operating margin of 9.3%, compared to $6.1 million and 11.5% in the prior-year second quarter. While order backlog was lower than the prior-year quarter end, it remained about 40% higher than pre-pandemic levels at the end of the fiscal 2020 second quarter. Incoming orders increased by 18.6% as compared to the prior-year quarter. A significant portion of Hooker Branded's backlog consists of orders received late last year and earlier this year, which are expected to ship in the second half of this year and position the segment positively for the upcoming quarters.



Segment Reporting: Home Meridian (HMI)



Home Meridiansales decreased by $30.1 million, or 51% in the fiscal 2024 second quarter due to reduced home furnishings demand and the absence of sales from exited higher-risk, unprofitable operations. Sales decreases in the major furniture chains and e-commerce channel accounted for approximately 70% and 15% of the total decrease in this segment, respectively.

Gross profit and margin both decreased in the fiscal 2024 second quarter, resulting from thesales decline and under-absorbed fixed costs. Product costs decreased as a percentage ofsales due to lower freight costs, but fixed costs such as warehousing rent and labor expenses adversely impacted the gross margin due to significantly lowersales.

“We reduced our Georgia warehouse footprint by 200,000 square feet during the quarter and expect to further reduce it by another 100,000 to 200,000 square feet in early calendar 2024. Right sizing our footprint to align with our current demand resulting from no longer stocking significant volumes of inventory for ACH will not only reduce costs, but will improve liquidity and working capital levels,” said Paul Huckfeldt, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Due to the significant sales decline and resulting under-absorbed fixed costs, Home Meridian reported a $3.3 million operating loss for the quarter. For the fiscal 2024 six-month period, Home Meridiansales decreased due to the same factors above, including a sales decrease with mass merchants, resulting in a $5.5 million operating loss, which was in line with management's expectations. Quarter-end backlog was significantly lower than the previyear's quarter and the fiscal 2020 second quarter. This decline is attributed to the absence of orders from exited operations, as well as a reduction of incoming orders from our retail customers, who are still carrying excess inventories ordered during the previyear.



Segment Reporting: Domestic Upholstery



Domestic Upholsterysales decreased by $7.4 million, or 19.4% in the fiscal 2024 second quarter due to sales decreases at Shenandoah and HF Custom (formerly Sam Moore), partially offset by a 10% increase at Sunset West. Bradington-Youngsales were the same as in the prior year second quarter.

Despite the sales decrease, gross margin was 200 basis points higher than the prior-year quarter due to decreased direct costs, including more stable raw material costs and lower direct labor costs due to reduced production at HF Custom and Shenandoah, partially offset by under-absorbed indirect costs.

For the fiscal 2024 first half,sales decreased at HF Custom, Shenandoah, and Sunset West. Bradington-Young reported a small sales increase for the six-month period. Incoming orders increased by 36.7% compared to prior-year quarter; however, orders in the prior-year period were relatively low due to higher backlog and longer lead times. Quarter-end backlog for Bradington-Young remained three times that of pre-pandemic levels at fiscal 2020 second quarter end, while the backlogs for HF Custom and Shenandoah decreased to levels similar to fiscal 2020.

Cash, Debt, and Inventory



Cash and cash equivalents stood at $50 million at fiscal 2024 second quarter-end, an increase of $31 million from the prior year-end. Inventory levels decreased by $35 million from the year-end and $70 million from this time a year ago. During the six-month period, $51 million of cash generated from operating activities funded $8.7 million share repurchases, $4.9 million in cash dividends to shareholders, $4.0 million capital expenditures including investments in the new showrooms, $2.6 million for development of our cloud-based ERP system, and $2.4 million for BOBO acquisition.

Since the share repurchase program began in the second quarter of last year, as of quarter end, a total of approximately $22 million has been spent to purchase and retire about 1.3 million shares of common stock. In addition to the cash balance, an aggregate of $27.2 million was available under our existing revolver at quarter-end.



Capital Allocation

“During the first half of the year, we've made considerable progress in strengthening our balance sheet. The quality of our inventories is much better than it was at the end of last year and is aligned with expected demand and we have generated considerable cash this year,” said Huckfeldt.“For the remainder of the year, we plan to continue to strengthen the balance sheet, continue our share repurchase program, as appropriate, and invest in our organic growth initiatives, which we believe will positionfavorably as business improves,” he continued.

Dividends

On September 5, 2023, our board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share which will be paid on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record at September 18, 2023.

Outlook

“We believe there are conflicting signals in the economy,” said Hoff.“A housing shortage and the over 20-year high on fixed mortgage rates has slowed down housing activity. The continued rise in interest rates has suppressed consumer confidence. However, overall retail spending and activity in the manufacturing sector and new business start-ups is healthy, while the unemployment rate remains near a 30-year low.”

“As we anticipated, the first half of the year was difficult as the industry worked through bloated inventories and consumers' spending habits changed. We expect demand and business to pick up in the second half for several reasons. First, consolidated orders are up in mid-double-digits over this time a year ago, with orders trending up in each segment for the past few months. Secondly, a significant portion of Hooker Branded's backlog consists of orders for new products launched at the High Point market, and are expected to ship in the second half of this year. Thirdly, in the second half, Home Meridian expects to ship to over a thousand retail floors in what we believe to be the largest number of new product placements in its history. We believe all the right pieces are in place for Home Meridian to achieve sustainable profitability in the second half of the year,” he continued.

“While we're focused on reducing overhead costs, keeping our balance sheet strong and judiciously deploying capital, we have continued to invest significantly in initiatives that promote higher visibility amongst potential customers and future growth and believe these things will putin the strongest possible position when demand improves,” Hoff concluded.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation, in its 99th year of business, is a designer, marketer and importer of casegoods (wooden and metal furniture), leather furniture, fabric-upholstered furniture, lighting, accessories, and home décor for the residential, hospitality and contract markets. The Company also domestically manufactures premium residential custom leather and custom fabric-upholstered furniture and outdoor furniture. Major casegoods product categories include home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture in the upper-medium price points sold under the Hooker Furniture brand. Hooker's residential upholstered seating product lines include Bradington-Young, a specialist in upscale motion and stationary leather furniture, HF Custom (formerly Sam Moore), a specialist in fashion forward custom upholstery offering a selection of chairs, sofas, sectionals, recliners and a variety of accent upholstery pieces, Hooker Upholstery, imported upholstered furniture targeted at the upper-medium price-range and Shenandoah Furniture, an upscale upholstered furniture company specializing in private label sectionals, modulars, sofas, chairs, ottomans, benches, beds and dining chairs in the upper-medium price points for lifestyle specialty retailers. The H Contract product line supplies upholstered seating and casegoods to upscale senior living facilities. The Home Meridian division addresses more moderate price points and channels of distribution not currently served by other Hooker Furnishings divisions or brands. Home Meridian's brands include Pulaski Furniture, casegoods covering the complete design spectrum in a wide range of bedroom, dining room, accent and display cabinets at medium price points, Pulaski Upholstery, stationary and motion upholstery collections available in fabric and leather covering the complete design spectrum at medium price points, Samuel Lawrence Furniture, value-consciofferings in bedroom, dining room, home office and youth furnishings, Prime Resources International, value-consciimported leather upholstered furniture, and Samuel Lawrence Hospitality, a designer and supplier of hotel furnishings. The Sunset West division is a designer and manufacturer of comfortable, stylish and high-quality outdoor furniture. Hooker Furnishings Corporation's corporate offices and upholstery manufacturing facilities are located in Virginia, North Carolina and California, with showrooms in High Point, N.C., Las Vegas, N.V., Atlanta, G.A. and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The company operates distribution centers in Virginia, Georgia, and Vietnam. Please visit our websites hookerfurnishings.com, hookerfurniture.com, bradington-young.com, hfcustomfurniture.com, hcontractfurniture.com, homemeridian.com, pulaskifurniture.com, slh-co.com, and sunsetwestusa.com.

