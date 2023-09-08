First In Lebanon - The First Supermarket In Lebanon To Obtain Iso 9001:2015 Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LEBANON, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Tawfeer International S.A.L., a leading food retailer in Lebanon, is proud to announce its achievement as the first Lebanese food retailer to be granted the prestigiISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification. In addition to this milestone, Tawfeer is also delighted to pass the surveillance audit for ISO 22000:2018 Food Safety Management System Certification at its central kitchen, reinforcing the unwavering dedication to ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety across all aspects of the operations.
On June 5, 2023, following a rigoraudit process, Tawfeer was granted the ISO 9001:2015 certification. This certification showcases Tawfeer's dedication to implementing and maintaining a robust quality management system that consistently meets customer requirements and enhances their overall experience. By adhering to internationally recognized standards, Tawfeer demonstrates its commitment to excellence in every aspect of its operations.
The ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to Tawfeer's unwavering foon continuimprovement and customer-centricity. It ensures that all processes and procedures are streamlined, resulting in enhanced efficiency, increased productivity, and improved customer satisfaction. This certification also reinforces Tawfeer's ability to consistently deliver high-quality products and services to its valued customers.
In addition, Tawfeer is delighted to share that it has successfully passed the surveillance audit for ISO 22000:2018 Food Safety Management System at its central kitchen. This achievement, attained on June 16, 2022, further solidifies Tawfeer's commitment to providing safe and hygienic food to its customers as we uphold stringent food safety protocol, ensuring that our customers can trust the quality and safety of the products they purchase.
Attaining these certifications would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of our staff members, who have exemplified unparalleled commitment and professionalism throughout this journey. Their hard work and willingness to embrace change have enabledto implement robust systems, solidifying our place as an industry pioneer in the region.
"We are immensely proud to be the first Lebanese retailer to achieve the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification and ISO 22000:2018 Food Safety Management System certification," said Tawfeer's CEO, Rami Bitar. "These certifications reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services. We believe that these certifications will further enhance our customers' trust in our brand and reinforce our position as a leader in the retail industry in Lebanon. This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our incredible team, and I want to express my deepest gratitude to them."
Tawfeer's ISO certifications mark significant milestones in the company's journey towards elevating its standards and exceeding customer expectations. By implementing internationally recognized quality and food safety management systems, Tawfeer continues to set new benchmarks for excellence in the food retail industry in Lebanon.
About Tawfeer
Tawfeer is leading food retailer in Lebanon, dedicated to providing customers with exceptional products and services. With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation, Tawfeer continues to redefine the food retail landscape in Lebanon.
