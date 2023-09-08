Malaysia Physical Security Market To Surpass At A Revenue Of Us$ 94 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Malaysia physical security market value was US$ 30.14 million in 2022 and is estimated to surpass the market size of US$ 94.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.56% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Over the past few years, there has been an increase in demand for physical security in Malaysia. Technological improvements, evolving security requirements, rising commercialization, and higher security spending are some of the reasons influencing this demand. Furthermore, the demand for short-term, top-notch physical security services is increased by the numerspecial occasions, international summits, and conventions hosted in Malaysia.
Population expansion and urbanization have changed the country's security dynamics. By 2030, it's expected that 80% of people will live in urban areas, increasing the dangers to public safety. Advanced security measures are required by this trend in order to safeguard locals, companies, and public areas. In response, there has been a significant increase in demand for video surveillance systems, access control systems, and biometric authentication technologies.
The rising worry about terrorism and political unrest in the area will fuel the market growth. A major security concern for Malaysia continues to be the fear of terrorism, which has led both the public and private sectors to invest in tightening security at important sites and occasions. Notably, the government's measures to fight terrorism and improve homeland security have given the physical security sector more momentum.
The physical security industry in Malaysia has adopted the Inteof Things (IoT) and other smart technologies. Organizations can obtain real-time monitoring and analytics through the integration of linked security systems, sensors, and surveillance cameras, which enables quicker decision-making and proactive actions. For instance, Xiaomi Malaysia added a new line of smart security cameras to its AIoT product lineup in April 2023. The C-series cameras, which Xiaomi Malaysia claims offer a variety of enhanced quality and coverage, are perfect for indoors. With improved situational awareness and more control over security resources, this trend has given stakeholders more influence. Large facilities, transit hubs, and smart city programs have found this to be particularly useful.
In Malaysia, a new era of intelligent video surveillance has begun owing to the convergence of video analytics and artificial intelligence. Security solutions powered by AI have made possible advanced video analysis, such as object detection, facial recognition, and behavioral analytics. For instance, in June 2023, the government wants to double the number of Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) cameras in Malaysia. These cameras have made it possible for enforcement to take place around the clock, 365 days a year, and have lessened the need for human resources.
IT and TelIndustry Captured About 25% of Revenue Share
The IT and telsegment dominated the Malaysia physical security market. In 2022, the segment generated more than 25.2% of the market's overall revenue. Physical security solutions are in high demand in the IT and telsectors due to the vital nature of their operations and the amount of sensitive data they manage.
IT and telfirms are aware of the need to strengthen their physical security infrastructure as cyber threats become more advanced. The sector's security needs range from safeguarding networks, data centers, and telecommunications infrastructure to ensuring secure access to sensitive data.
For instance, in May 2023, the global cybersecurity company Acronis announced that Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia would be the site of its first Cyber Cloud data center. Acronis partners may now take advantage of a cutting-edge spectrum of cyber protection solutions to develop cutting-edge services that effectively handle their clients' data protection requirements thanks to this most recent addition to its vast worldwide network of data centers. To protect customer data from illegal physical access, the Acronis Cyber Cloud data center in Malaysia complies with the highest requirements of physical security.
Large Enterprises Generated About 85% of Market Revenue Share
According to firm size, large businesses strongly dominate the physical security industry in Malaysia. Large businesses represented over 85% of the market's revenue share as of 2022, showing their considerable contribution to boosting demand for physical security solutions. With an anticipated CAGR of 13.43% over the following years, the forecast also indicates that major firms would maintain their position as leaders.
Large businesses may have complicated security requirements and a lot of money to invest in cutting-edge physical security solutions. In order to safeguard their priceless assets, sensitive data, and crucial operations, these businesses place a high priority on a solid security infrastructure. Their requirements cover a wide range of security elements, from advanced analytics and integration services to access control and video monitoring.
Competitive Landscape
Market leaders concentrate on offering a variety of solutions to accommodate different applications in order to increase their market share. Businesses also put a lot of effort into strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions in order to expand their product lines and increase their market share. As a result, they undertake a range of strategic activities, including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and the creation of new goods and technologies.
Top Companies in Malaysia Physical Security Market
.1Kosmos
.3Data
.8th SenInc
.A Cloud Guru
.A-to-Be
.Securiforce Security Services Sdn Bhd
.G4S Secure Solutions (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
.Integrated Security Services (ISS) Malaysia
.Proguard Security Services (M) Sdn Bhd
.Prisma Security Services Sdn Bhd
.Chubb Fire & Security (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
.KDH Security Services Sdn Bhd
.Black Gold Security
.Team Guards Security
.SSecurity Communication
.Eagle Eye Security
.Delta Force Security Services & Consultancy
.Metro Security Services
.Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Malaysia physical security market segmentation focuses on Component, Enterprise Size, and Industry.
By Component
.System
oPhysical Access System
oVideo Surveillance System
oPerimeter Intrusion & Detection
oPhysical Identity & Access Management
oPhysical Security Information Management
oOthers
.Service Type
oAccess Control as a Service
oVideo Surveillance as a Service
oRemote Monitoring Service
oSecurity System Integration Service
oProfessional Services
oOthers
By Enterprise Size
.Small & Medium Enterprises
.Large Enterprises
By Industry
.BFSI
.Government
.Retail
.Transportation
.Residential
.IT & Telecom
.Others
