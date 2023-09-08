Industrial Motors Market Soars With A 3.5% Cagr Towards Us$ 917.3 Million By 2032

The United States is set to dominate the industrial motors market in the next decade, driven by increased activity in shale reserves and oil & gas projects.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.