Martin Corcoran And Brian Lavery, To Discuss“Five Ways To Win With Google Shopping Ads

HULL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Performance marketing specialist Summit and CSS provider Productcaster are hosting its latest webinar with Google's Head of UK and Ireland, Shopping ads via CSS, Brian Lavery, to discuss“Five ways to win with Google Shopping Ads”.
With over 3.5bn Google searches every day, Google Shopping Ads form the backbone of most ecommerce marketing strategies. It is a great way to drive sales and increase online visibility for products, especially in the lead up to key trading periods. For example, Productcaster, Europe's largest premium CSS, receives three millions clicks a day, over 100 millions clicks a month.
In this webinar, Summit and Productcaster have collaborated with Google to discuss five simple steps to make sure that all Google Ads are on point, to push profits ahead of the most important season in the retail calendar - Peak. With real experience, including working with national brands such as Ann Summers, Wayfair and Look Fantastic, Summit and Productcaster can certainly claim to be experts in retail.
Google's Head of UK and Ireland, Shopping ads via CSS, Brian Lavery, will join Summit & Productcaster CEO, Martin Corcoran, and Account Director, Gina Farrow, to provide unrivalled industry knowledge coupled with practical guidance on how ecommerce retailers can make the most of the next three months.
Brian Lavery, Head of UK and Ireland, Shopping Ads via CSS, said:“Last year was full of events and nuances, including the highest inflation period and the World Cup but the long-term trends held strong over Peak in the United Kingdom. So we saw a positive YoY Retail Query Growth. We also have enough reasons to be optimistic about Peak 2023. Consumer confidence seems to be back on track, inflation is slowly decreasing, electricity prices are decreasing as well and the British pound value is recovering.
“So with this macro scenario, we recommend three actions for this year based on the consumer behaviours we are seeing so far. Number one, be there from today onwards. Number two: as helpful as you can be, and number three, as relevant as you can make it. In the session we'll explore some of these in more detail.”
Martin Corcoran, CEO and Founder of Summit & Productcaster, said:“We're very excited to be hosting another industry-leading webinar with the help of Google. Peak is an incredibly important time for retailers and agencies alike. The 'Golden Quarter' really is make or break for retailers, even more so after a really challenging Summer where online experienced significant YOY decline. With 40% of retail sales landing in Q4, it's a good time to get a refresher on the most up to date practices and best placed advice from industry experts.”
The webinar is on Wednesday 20th September, from 11:00 - 12:00 BST. To sign up please register using the link below.
The Summit and Productcaster team will also be holding a similar event, but in-person, as part of Leeds Digital Festival on Thursday 21st September, from 4-6pm at Box, Leeds.
