Number Of Those Injured In Russia's Attack On Kryvyi Rih Rises To 44

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“According to the preliminary data, as of 11:00 a.m., one person was killed and 44 injured,” the report states.

Sixty-eight people received aid from a psychological assistance post of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service. Relevant works continue.

Earlier, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul reported on 41 casualties.

“Nineteen people were taken to hospital. Three of them are in critical condition,” Vilkul mentioned.

In his words, the Russian missile hit an administrative building with office premises. The office of Vilkul's Ukrainian Perspective fund was among those affected.

An emergency psychological assistance post was deployed nearby. Psychologists are working with local residents and those affected by the enemy attack.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office , Serhii Lysak (Telegram)