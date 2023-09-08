Mfa Urges World To Condemn Russia's Sham 'Elections' In Temporarily Occupied Areas

The relevant statement made by the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the ministry, Russia's sham 'elections' to local occupation administrations within the temporarily occupied areas grossly violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, Ukrainian legislation and international law, namely the Charter of the United Nations.

“Russia's pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied areas are worthless. They will not have any legal consequences and will not lead to a change in the staof the Ukrainian territories seized by the Russian army,” the statement reads.

The ministry emphasized that, with fake elections in Ukrainian regions and Crimea, the Kremlin continues to delegitimize the Russian legislation system.

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry urged international partners to condemn Russia's worthless and arbitrary actions, and not to recognize the legitimacy of any 'administration' that would be created as a result of sham 'elections', as well as any decisions made by them.

“The persons involved in these pseudo-elections, including the leadership of the Russian Federation, representatives of the occupation administrations and election structures, must be brought to justice. We are also initiating new international sanctions against them,” the ministry stressed.

A reminder that Russia scheduled the so-called 'elections' to local occupation administration within the temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as the AutonomRepublic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, for September 8-10, 2023.