Azerbaijan Ratifies Further International Agreements

This issue was discussed today at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations.

Thus, the meeting discussed bills on accession to the "Eleventh Additional Protocol to the Charter of the Universal Postal Union", "Third Additional Protocol to the General Regulations of the Universal Postal Union", "World Postal Convention", "Final Protocol to the World Postal Convention", "Postal Payment Services Treaty", "Final Protocol to the Postal Payment Services Treaty", "Protocol amending the Convention on Offences and Certain Other Acts Committed on Board Aircraft", on the approval of the "Document of 1986 on amendments to the Charter of the International Labor Organization", as well as approval of the Protocol on amendments to the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TurkPA Secretariat) on accommodation".

After discussions, the documents were recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the Parliament.