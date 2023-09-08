Azerbaijan Ratifies Further International Agreements

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijan is
joining several more international documents, Trend reports.
This issue was discussed today at a meeting of the Azerbaijani
Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on International Relations and
Interparliamentary Relations.
Thus, the meeting discussed bills on accession to the "Eleventh
Additional Protocol to the Charter of the Universal Postal Union",
"Third Additional Protocol to the General Regulations of the
Universal Postal Union", "World Postal Convention", "Final Protocol
to the World Postal Convention", "Postal Payment Services Treaty",
"Final Protocol to the Postal Payment Services Treaty", "Protocol
amending the Convention on Offences and Certain Other Acts
Committed on Board Aircraft", on the approval of the "Document of
1986 on amendments to the Charter of the International Labor
Organization", as well as approval of the Protocol on amendments to
the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of
Turkic-speaking Countries (TurkPA Secretariat) on
accommodation".
After discussions, the documents were recommended for
consideration at the plenary session of the Parliament.
MENAFN08092023000187011040ID1107032931
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.