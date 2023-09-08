Turkish-Speaking Countries Parliamentary Assembly Renamed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The name of the
Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries will be
changed, Trend reports.
This issue was discussed today at a meeting of the Azerbaijani
Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on International Relations and
Interparliamentary Ties.
According to the draft on approval of the Protocol on amendments
to the relevant agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and
the Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking
Countries (Secretariat of TurkPA), the organization will be called
the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States.
MENAFN08092023000187011040ID1107032930
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.