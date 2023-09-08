Friday, 08 September 2023 02:17 GMT

Turkish-Speaking Countries Parliamentary Assembly Renamed


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The name of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries will be changed, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed today at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties.

According to the draft on approval of the Protocol on amendments to the relevant agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (Secretariat of TurkPA), the organization will be called the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States.

