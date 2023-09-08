New Tool Keywordranking Revolutionizes Keyword Research For Seo And Content Creation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Los Angeles, CA ( forpressrelease) September 8, 2023 - KeywordRanking, an innovative new keyword research platform, has officially launched to provide online marketers, SEO specialists, and content creators with unparalleled insights to enhance content strategy and optimization.
Developed by industry experts, KeywordRanking combines high-volume keyword data from Google Suggest, YouTube, Reddit, and Quora with unique features like topical entity mapping and suggested article outlines to streamline effective keyword targeting.
"KeywordRanking outperforms competitors like Answer the Public and AlsoAsked by incorporating questions from Reddit and Quora to uncover customer pain points and keyword opportunities not found on Google," said Mohan Ganesan, founder and CEO.
While Answer the Public relies solely on Google Autocomplete, KeywordRanking retrieves keywords across letters, comparisons and prepositions. It also identifies top-ranking search results and their keywords.
Unlike AlsoAsked which only shows related questions, KeywordRanking provides suggested articles and outlines, saves keywords into lists, and delivers search volume metrics for every term.
With pricing starting at $29 per month, KeywordRanking makes robust, enterprise-level keyword tools accessible to businesses of all sizes. The free plan also allows users to get started on comprehensive research.
"Our goal is to enable anyone to access the high-volume keyword data needed to increase their visibility and engagement online," said Ganesan.
KeywordRanking gives users unrivaled control over keyword research with multilingual capabilities and advanced features like topical entity mapping to establish authority.
The platform is positioned to revolutionize online marketing and content creation by providing the sophisticated keyword insights needed to drive real ROI. To learn more, visit
Company :-KeywordRanking
User :- Mohan Ganesan
Email :
Phone :-9871030765 Url :-
MENAFN08092023003198003206ID1107032926
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.