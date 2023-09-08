Eu, Qatar Hold Constructive Human Rights Dialogue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 8, (KUNA) -- The European Union and Qatar held their fifth Human Rights Dialogue in a constructive atmosphere in Doha, read a statement on Friday.
The European External Action Service's statement (EEAS) mentioned that the dialogue, held on Thursday, offered an opportunity to have detailed discussions on a wide range of topics.
The meeting also included discussions on multiple issues of common concern, focusing on women, migrant workers and refugee policies in Europe.
Both sides agreed to convene the next Human Rights Dialogue in Brussels and identified a number of topics for possible further cooperation.
Head of Arab Peninsula Division in EEAS Anna-Maria Panagiotakopoulou led the EU Delegation and the Director of the Human Rights Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Turki Al-Mahmoud, led the Qatari Delegation. (end)
