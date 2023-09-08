Deaths From Turkiye's Floods Increase To Eight

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- Deaths from the floods that hit Istanbul and northwest Turkiye this week had increased to eight after rescue teams salvaged the remains of a missing person, said a news source on Friday.
According to Anadolu Agency, floods had affected the northern region of Istanbul as well as the province of Kirklareli, resulting in the death of eight so far.
In a related development, the Turish Interior Ministry had opened an investigation into a situation at a tourist resort in Kirklareli, which failed to implement safety regulations during the floods.
The resort, which housed 18 chalets and shops, was swept by the floods.
The owner of the facility had a warrant issued against him on grounds of illegally building the resort. (end)
