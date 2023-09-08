Lightinthebox To Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results On Friday, September 15, 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB ) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), an apparel e-commerce retailer that ships products to consumers worldwide, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 before the open of U.S. markets on Friday, September 15, 2023.

LightInTheBox's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 15, 2023 (8:00 p.m. Hong Kong/Singapore time on the same day).

Preregistration Information



Participants can register for the conference call by going to . Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique access PIN.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the event passcode followed by your unique access PIN, and you will be connected to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through September 22, 2023. The dial-in details are: