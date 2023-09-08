Tusk Partners Advises Simon Dentistry In Its Sale To Mb2 Dental...

Under the leadership of Dr. Daniel Simon, Simon Dentistry has served the Bowling Green, Kentucky community since 2007. The dedicated staff at Simon Dentistry provides a wide variety of dental care options to their patients, ensuring they receive top-tier dental treatment.

Dr. Daniel Simon, Owner of Simon Dentistry commented "The TUSK team was integral in the process of finding the right partner for my practice. Through the TUSK Marketed Sales Process, I was able to increase the scope of my vision and choose from a pool of buyer's that bid on my business. The TUSK team presented every offer I received in a clear and concise manner. I am looking forward to the beginning of our partnership with MB2.

Jake Berry, Chief Development Officer at MB2 Dental shared, "We are thrilled to have Dr. Simon and the Simon Dentistry team join MB2 Dental. Dr. Simon and his staff have built a wonderful practice with a culture in line with our own culture and values. We look forward to providing continual support to Simon Dentistry and the greater Bowling Green, Kentucky community."

About Simon Dentistry.

Simon Dentistry was founded in 2007 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Under the leadership of Dr. Daniel Simon, Simon Dentistry provides a variety of dental care options. Simon Dentistry is dedicated to professionalism with a personal touch. For more information on Simon Dentistry, visit:



About MB2Dental

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, MB2 Dental was founded in 2007 as America's first and fastest Dental Partnership Organization (DPO). As dentists who invest in dentists, MB2 partners with hundreds of dentists across the nation, and is always looking for the right doctor partners to join the movement.

About TUSK Partners

TUSK Partners ("TUSK") provides

M&A Advisory services in the dental industry. TUSK has completed over $950M of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of dental practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit .



