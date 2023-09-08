Hemostats Market Predicted To Surpass Usd 4.7 Billion By The Year 2031, Claims Amr

Hemostats Market by 2030

Sheet and pad hemostats segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% in 2031. | North America is anticipated to remain dominant during 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hemostats market generated $2.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

North America is estimated to continue its dominancy through 2031.

The orthopedic surgery segment is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

The sheet and pad hemostats segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% in 2031.

Request Sample Copy of Report:

COVID-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak led to the postponement and cancellation of all non-essential medical procedures, thereby negatively impacting a huge number of healthcare systems globally.

Decrease in number of surgical procedures hindered the growth of the hemostats market.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

Mechanical Hemostats: These include traditional hemostatic instruments like hemostatic forceps and clamps that physically control bleeding by applying pressure or clamping blood vessels.

Topical Hemostats: These are substances applied directly to the bleeding site, such as sponges, powders, gels, or sealants, to promote coagulation and stop bleeding.

Flowable Hemostats: Liquid or gel-based hemostats designed for use in irregularly shaped or difficult-to-access bleeding areas.

Application:

General Surgery: Hemostats used in varisurgical procedures, including cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery, and abdominal surgery.

Trauma and Emergency Care: Hemostatic agents used in emergency situations to control bleeding from wounds, including battlefield injuries.

Dental Surgery: Hemostatic agents for oral and dental procedures.

Orthopedic Surgery: Specific hemostatic products designed for orthopedic surgeries.

Neurosurgery: Hemostats used in brain and spinal cord surgeries.

Cardiovascular Surgery: Hemostats designed for heart and vascular surgeries.

Type of Material (for Topical Hemostats):

Thrombin-Based: Hemostats containing thrombin, an enzyme that plays a key role in the blood clotting cascade.

Collagen-Based: Hemostats made from purified bovine or porcine collagen, which promotes platelet adhesion and clot formation.

Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (ORC): Hemostats made from ORC material that enhances clot formation.

Fibrin Sealants: Hemostats containing fibrin glue, which mimics the final stages of the clotting cascade.

Combination Products: Hemostats that combine multiple materials or technologies for enhanced hemostatic efficacy.

End-User:

Hospitals: The primary end-users for hemostats, where they are used in surgical procedures.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs): Outpatient surgery centers that also use hemostats for variprocedures.

Dental Clinics: Hemostats are used in dental procedures.

Military and Field Hospitals: Hemostatic agents used in combat or emergency field settings.

Geography:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Request for Customization:

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2021 and is estimated to continue its dominancy through 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The other regions analyzed in the report are Europe and LAMEA.

Top Companies Analysis:

Baxter International Inc.

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Hemostatis LLC

Integra Life Sciences Holding Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Buy this Premium Research Report:

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives.

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Dystonia Drugs Market

Cluster Headache Market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

emailhere

+1 800-792-5285

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn